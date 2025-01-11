Who is Toad in the Hole on the Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

Toad in the Hole is hoping to win The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Who is Toad in the Hole? Here's everything you need to know about The Masked Singer star's identity, from clues to guesses and theories.

The Masked Singer 2025 is keeping us entertained throughout winter, with many of us trying to guess who the secret celebrities are.

Toad in the Hole has sung their heart out, with judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Maya Jama throwing various names into the mix regarding who they may be.

With celebs such as Rustie Lee, Macy Gracy, Andi Oliver and even Mike Tyson being mentioned, viewers are keen to know more about Toad in the Hole.

From clues to guesses, here's everything we know about who Toad in the Hole really is on The Masked Singer.

Toad in the Hole's identity has puzzled viewers. Picture: ITV

Who is Toad in the Hole on the Masked Singer?

Toad's identity is currently unknown, as fans will have to wait until they are unmasked to discover who they really are. Once they have been evicted from the competition, they will be able to reveal their face and name!

However viewers at home are convinced they know who this talented celebrity is...

Toad in the Hole is a contestant on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

What clues has Toad in the Hole given on the Masked Singer?

Here's all the clues Toad in the Hole has shared on The Masked Singer:

The amount I chatter on, it’s a wonder anyone gets a word in edgeways

My tone can be a bit bumbling, but I will try not to croak and stumble on the words tonight

I’m ready to hop, skippy and jump onto the stage

Sometimes there are masses of people to feed, so I get extra help, my priority’s speed

The songs that Tattoo performs could also hint at their identity. Here's all the songs they've sang so far:

Week 1: 'Valerie' by The Zutons

Who do people think Toad in the Hole is on The Masked Singer?

Davina McCall's guesses: Ricki Lake

Jonathan Ross' guesses: Mike Tyson

Maya Jama guesses: Annie Mac

Mo Gilligan guesses: Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill

Viewer guesses: