Who is Toad in the Hole on the Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

11 January 2025, 18:30
Who is Toad in the Hole? Here's everything you need to know about The Masked Singer star's identity, from clues to guesses and theories.
The Masked Singer 2025 is keeping us entertained throughout winter, with many of us trying to guess who the secret celebrities are.
Toad in the Hole has sung their heart out, with judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Maya Jama throwing various names into the mix regarding who they may be.
With celebs such as Rustie Lee, Macy Gracy, Andi Oliver and even Mike Tyson being mentioned, viewers are keen to know more about Toad in the Hole.
From clues to guesses, here's everything we know about who Toad in the Hole really is on The Masked Singer.
Toad's identity is currently unknown, as fans will have to wait until they are unmasked to discover who they really are. Once they have been evicted from the competition, they will be able to reveal their face and name!
However viewers at home are convinced they know who this talented celebrity is...
Here's all the clues Toad in the Hole has shared on The Masked Singer:
The songs that Tattoo performs could also hint at their identity. Here's all the songs they've sang so far:
Davina McCall's guesses: Ricki Lake
Jonathan Ross' guesses: Mike Tyson
Maya Jama guesses: Annie Mac
Mo Gilligan guesses: Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill
Viewer guesses: