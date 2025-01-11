Who is Tattoo on The Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

On Air Now
Who is Tattoo? Here's everything you need to know about The Masked Singer star's identity, from clues to guesses and theories.
The Masked Singer contestant Tattoo is hoping to sing their way to the final and grab the 2025 trophy.
However their true identity is currently a mystery, with judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Maya Jama and Jonathan Ross throwing some names into the mix.
Viewers at home have made various guesses regarding who they made be, with Carol Decker, Natasha Hamilton and Heart presenters Emma Bunton and Pandora also being suggested!
From clues to guesses, here's everything we know about who Tattoo really is on The Masked Singer.
It isn't clear who Tattoo on The Masked Singer is, however when they are eliminated from the competition they will be unmasked and their identity shall be revealed.
However the judges and viewers at home have thrown some names into the mix regarding who Tattoo may be.
Here's all the clues Tattoo has shared on The Masked Singer:
The songs that Tattoo performs could also hint at their identity. Here's all the songs they've sang so far:
Davina McCall's guesses: Jessie Wallace
Jonathan Ross' guesses: Emma Bunton
Maya Jama guesses: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu
Mo Gilligan guesses: Paloma Faith
Viewers have also thrown some names into the mix with the audience believing Tattoo could be: