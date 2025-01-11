Who is Tattoo on The Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

Tattoo is one of the contestants on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Who is Tattoo? Here's everything you need to know about The Masked Singer star's identity, from clues to guesses and theories.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Masked Singer contestant Tattoo is hoping to sing their way to the final and grab the 2025 trophy.

However their true identity is currently a mystery, with judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Maya Jama and Jonathan Ross throwing some names into the mix.

Viewers at home have made various guesses regarding who they made be, with Carol Decker, Natasha Hamilton and Heart presenters Emma Bunton and Pandora also being suggested!

From clues to guesses, here's everything we know about who Tattoo really is on The Masked Singer.

Tattoo is hoping to win The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Who is Tattoo on The Masked Singer?

It isn't clear who Tattoo on The Masked Singer is, however when they are eliminated from the competition they will be unmasked and their identity shall be revealed.

However the judges and viewers at home have thrown some names into the mix regarding who Tattoo may be.

Tattoo is making waves on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

What clues has Tattoo given on The Masked Singer?

Here's all the clues Tattoo has shared on The Masked Singer:

I've always followed my heart when it comes to my career

If you want a tattoo then you surely have heard, you can’t beat a loved one with one special word

I might look all heart and flowers, but don’t be fooled by my appearance

The songs that Tattoo performs could also hint at their identity. Here's all the songs they've sang so far:

Week 1: 'Murder On The Dancefloor' by Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Who do people think Tattoo is on The Masked Singer?

Davina McCall's guesses: Jessie Wallace

Jonathan Ross' guesses: Emma Bunton

Maya Jama guesses: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Mo Gilligan guesses: Paloma Faith

Viewers have also thrown some names into the mix with the audience believing Tattoo could be: