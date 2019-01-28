Dancing On Ice judge Jayne Torvill: Who is her husband and does she have children?

Jayne Torvill has two children and have been married for over 25 years. Picture: Instagram @jaynetorvill_official

Dancing On Ice star and champion skater Jayne Torvill keeps her family life mostly away from the spotlight so who is her husband and do they have any children?

Jayne Torvill's life in the spotlight has mostly been about her work on the ice as both an Olympian with partner Christopher Dean and part of the ITV skating show Dancing On Ice.

So what is her personal life like away from the ice rink?

Who is Jayne Torvill married to?

Jayne Torvill, 61, is married to husband of over twenty-five years, Phil Christensen, an American sound engineer.

Many have mistakenly thought that she is married of Christopher Dean but the pair have never officially been an item and he lives with his wife Karen Barber and family in Colorado Springs, USA.

How many children does she have?

Jayne and her husband Phil have two adopted children together, Kieran, 15, and Jessica, 11.

She is mostly private about her family life but during an episode of Piers Morgan's Life Stories in 2013 - which she took part on alongside Christopher Dean - she revealed her struggles to conceive.

She explained how when trying for children she experienced and ectopic pregnancy.

She said: "…I got pregnant quite quickly and I thought, 'Oh this is fine'. And when I went to have a scan they said I had an ectopic pregnancy, and I didn't know what that meant.

"They said, 'The embryo's growing in one of the tubes'. And I said, 'Oh, ok, so how do you get it out then?'. And they said, 'We don't. We can't'. That's when it hit me."

She then endured surgery a IVF for a year before she decided to adopt and as a result is a proud parent to Kieran and Jessica.