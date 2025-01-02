Armani from The Traitors: Age, job, boyfriend, singing career and sister explained

2 January 2025, 14:30

Who is Armani from The Traitors?
Who is Armani from The Traitors? Picture: Armani / Instagram - BBC
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Who is Armani from The Traitors? How old is she, what is her job and does she have a boyfriend? Here's everything you need to know.

Armani is one of the 25 contestants taking part in The Traitors 2025, the third series of the hit reality TV show where ordinary people must play as either a traitor or a faithful in a bid to win as much as £120,000.

The 27-year-old financial investigator from London has entered the Scottish Castle alongside her sister, Maia, and while she has been chosen to be a traitor, Maia has not and is playing as a faithful.

Armani was the talk of episode one of The Traitors when viewers suspected her talkative personality may get her caught by the faithfuls very early. But will she be rumbled?

From her age to her job, relationship and social media, here's everything you need to know about Armani from The Traitors.

Armani has her eyes on the prize - but will her sister also being on The Traitors ruin her game?
Armani has her eyes on the prize - but will her sister also being on The Traitors ruin her game? Picture: BBC

How old is Armani?

Armani from The Traitors is 27-years-old.

What is Armani's job?

Armani is a Financial Investigator, however, she is also pursuing a career in music.

She has a degree in law which she hopes she can pay off if she wins the cash prize on The Traitors.

In August 2024, Armani released her first single Hold Me Close with another artist called Mickey B.

Armani has a degree in law and works as a financial investigator, but also dabbles in music
Armani has a degree in law and works as a financial investigator, but also dabbles in music. Picture: Armani / Instagram

Who is Armani's sister?

Armani's sister, Maia, is also appearing on series three of The Traitors, however, instead of keeping it a secret they have decided to be open with the fact they are siblings.

Maia is a 25-year-old full-time mum from London.

Does Armani have a boyfriend?

Armani is engaged, announcing the news on Instagram in July 2024 with a series of pictures of her holding up her engagement ring.

The Traitors star and her fiancé have been together for over two years and are long-distance as he is from France. Armani expressed hopes of the two of them getting married before entering the castle, with the cash prize helping them make this happen.

As her partner is from France, she shared that they would also have to fund a visa which is very expensive.

Armani from The Traitors announced her engagement in the summer of 2024
Armani from The Traitors announced her engagement in the summer of 2024. Picture: Armani / Instagram

Speaking more about their future plans, she said: "I’m in a long-distance relationship with my boyfriend right now and we're coming up to the two-year mark. We want to get married and want to have the whole shebang. He’s from France so he’d have to get a visa which is so expensive, so that’s on the list.

"Hopefully a wedding and a down payment on a house, that will be fantastic. It's very much of the basics of life and everything else, I would really like to try to put some into savings because I want to think forward, be smart, and then treat my family to something somehow."

Does Armani have Instagram?

Yes! Armani from The Traitors does have Instagram and you can follow her here @armvni.g.

