The Traitors full episode schedule: When is the next episode and what days is it on?

The Traitors full episode schedule revealed. Picture: BBC

By Alice Dear

When is the next episode of The Traitors? What days is The Traitors on? Is there a Traitors episode schedule? Everything you need to know about series 3.

The Traitors is back for its third series, kicking off with the first episode on January 1, and continuing on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights until the end of the month.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman and set in a beautiful Scottish Castle, the series will have a total of 12 episodes and follow the twists and turns as 25 players compete to win up to £120,000.

With the return of the new series and the new cast, people have been left questioning how they can keep up to date with the latest episodes and when to expect them on TV.

From the episode schedule to what days of the week The Traitors is on TV, here's everything you need to know.

Meet the stars of series 3 of The Traitors. Picture: BBC

When is the next episode of The Traitors?

The next episode of The Traitors will be on Thursday January 2, 2025 on BBC One at 8.00pm.

What days is The Traitors on?

The Traitors will air on BBC One either at 8.00pm or 9.00pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights.

The Traitors will see 25 new contestants play for a cash prize of up to £120,000. Picture: BBC

The Traitors episode schedule

Episode 1: Wednesday January 1, 8.00pm

Episode 2: Thursday January 2, 8.00pm

Episode 3: Friday January 3, 9.00pm

Episode 4: Wednesday January 8, 9.00pm

Episode 5: Thursday January 9, 9.00pm

Episode 6: Friday January 10, 9.00pm

Episode 7: Wednesday January 15, 9.00pm

Episode 8: Thursday January 16, 9.00pm

Episode 9: Friday January 17, 9.00pm

Episode 10: Wednesday January 22 (time TBC)

Episode 11: Thursday January 23 (time TBC)

Episode 12: Friday January 24 (time TBC)

How many episodes of The Traitors are there?

Just like series 1 and 2 of The Traitors, there will be a total of 12 episodes in series 3 of the hit show.

They will air on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights on BBC One until the final.

When does The Traitors end?

While it hasn't been confirmed yet, the final of The Traitors series 3 is expected to air on Friday, January 24.

There are a total of 12 episodes of the series, airing three times a week, and if the series follows the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday schedule until the end the final will fall on January 24.