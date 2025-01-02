The Traitors full episode schedule: When is the next episode and what days is it on?

2 January 2025, 11:51

The Traitors full episode schedule revealed
The Traitors full episode schedule revealed. Picture: BBC
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

When is the next episode of The Traitors? What days is The Traitors on? Is there a Traitors episode schedule? Everything you need to know about series 3.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Traitors is back for its third series, kicking off with the first episode on January 1, and continuing on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights until the end of the month.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman and set in a beautiful Scottish Castle, the series will have a total of 12 episodes and follow the twists and turns as 25 players compete to win up to £120,000.

With the return of the new series and the new cast, people have been left questioning how they can keep up to date with the latest episodes and when to expect them on TV.

From the episode schedule to what days of the week The Traitors is on TV, here's everything you need to know.

Meet the stars of series 3 of The Traitors
Meet the stars of series 3 of The Traitors. Picture: BBC

When is the next episode of The Traitors?

The next episode of The Traitors will be on Thursday January 2, 2025 on BBC One at 8.00pm.

What days is The Traitors on?

The Traitors will air on BBC One either at 8.00pm or 9.00pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights.

The Traitors will see 22 new contestants play for a cash prize of up to £120,000
The Traitors will see 25 new contestants play for a cash prize of up to £120,000. Picture: BBC

The Traitors episode schedule

  • Episode 1: Wednesday January 1, 8.00pm
  • Episode 2: Thursday January 2, 8.00pm
  • Episode 3: Friday January 3, 9.00pm
  • Episode 4: Wednesday January 8, 9.00pm
  • Episode 5: Thursday January 9, 9.00pm
  • Episode 6: Friday January 10, 9.00pm
  • Episode 7: Wednesday January 15, 9.00pm
  • Episode 8: Thursday January 16, 9.00pm
  • Episode 9: Friday January 17, 9.00pm
  • Episode 10: Wednesday January 22 (time TBC)
  • Episode 11: Thursday January 23 (time TBC)
  • Episode 12: Friday January 24 (time TBC)

How many episodes of The Traitors are there?

Just like series 1 and 2 of The Traitors, there will be a total of 12 episodes in series 3 of the hit show.

They will air on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights on BBC One until the final.

When does The Traitors end?

While it hasn't been confirmed yet, the final of The Traitors series 3 is expected to air on Friday, January 24.

There are a total of 12 episodes of the series, airing three times a week, and if the series follows the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday schedule until the end the final will fall on January 24.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Meghan Markle is back

Meghan Markle rejoins Instagram as she unveils trailer for new lifestyle Netflix show

Royals

Here's what Claudia Winkleman is wearing for this series of The Traitors

Claudia Winkleman Traitors outfits: Everything she's worn and where to buy

Meet the stars of series 3 of The Traitors

The Traitors 2025 full cast: Meet the line-up of series 3

The Traitors season 2 cast have been busy over the past year

The Traitors season 2 cast: Who won and where are they now?

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan announce they are having their first baby

Celebrities who died in 2024

Celebrity deaths in 2024: Remembering the stars we lost this year

Trending on Heart

The London New Year's Eve fireworks are an annual display

How much do London New Year's Eve fireworks cost? The 2025 price revealed

News

Gareth Southgate, Stephen Fry and Keely Hodgkinson get honours

Stephen Fry, Gareth Southgate and Keely Hodgkinson awarded New Year's Honours

Outnumbered cast in 2024

Outnumbered cast: How old are the Brockman kids now and are the parents dating in real life?
James Corden and Mathew Horne use to be best friends

James Corden and Matthew Horne's dramatic feud explained

Robbie Williams and Nicole Appleton in 1998

Robbie Williams and Nicole Appleton's relationship explained

When should you take your Christmas decorations down?

When should you take your Christmas decorations down? Exact date revealed

Christmas

People will be disposing their Christmas trees over the festive period

How to dispose of a Christmas tree in four easy ways

Christmas

Home Alone 2 was released in 1992

Home Alone 2: 17 facts you didn't know about the Christmas movie

Why were King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla were absent at Kate Middleton's Christmas carol service?

Why King Charles and Queen Camilla aren't at Princess Kate's Christmas carol service

Royals

Full guest list and performers at Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol Service

Full guest list and performers at Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol Service 2024

Richard Osman in 2023

Richard Osman facts: TV presenter's age, wife, children, career and height revealed

Who is Armani from The Traitors?

Armani from The Traitors: Age, job, boyfriend, singing career and sister explained

The Traitors Castle: Where is the show filmed?

Where is The Traitors castle? Inside filming location Ardross Castle

Where do The Traitors sleep?

Where do The Traitors contestants sleep?

The New Year's Day TV schedule has been announced

New Year's Day TV schedule: What films, TV shows and specials are on?

New Year's Eve

What does Auld Lang Syne mean? New Year's Eve song explained

Lifestyle