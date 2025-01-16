Hollyoaks and original Love Island star Paul Danan dies, aged 46

Paul Danan in Celebrity Big Brother in 2017. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Former Hollyoaks star Paul Danan has died at the age of 46.

Danan starred in the Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

He also appeared on various reality shows including the original Love Island and Celebrity Big Brother.

Announcing his death, Danan's management said: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of @pauldanan at just 46 years old.

"Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many.

"His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him.

Paul Danan in 2005. Picture: Getty

"During this difficult time, we kindly request respect and privacy for Paul's family, friends, and colleagues. No further comments will be made at this time."

Before his death, Paul had been running his Morning After Drama group and prison workshops, helping those struggling with addiction and mental health issues.

His final social media post, shared on January 9th, showed Paul filming himself performing a scene from the William Shakespeare play Twelfth Night.

The actor, who trained at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, played Sol in Hollyoaks between 1997 to 2001.

In June, Paul revealed that he almost died after his "obsessive" vape usage caused respiratory failure. The reality star collapsed and was given CPR by his family after losing consciousness at home. He reportedly had to be taken to the ICU with pneumonia.

In 2005, Danan was a contestant on the first series of ITV's Celebrity Love Island, which originally featured celebrities. He also returned for the second series in 2006.