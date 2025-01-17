When are the next episodes of Molly-Mae's documentary released? Series schedule date revealed

17 January 2025, 16:48

Molly-Mae's documentary will feature new episodes
Molly-Mae's documentary will feature new episodes. Picture: Amazon

By Hope Wilson

Molly Mae: Behind It All will feature three more episodes this season, but when are they released? Here is everything we know about where and when you can watch them.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Molly-Mae Hague's Amazon Prime documentary Behind It All has captured fans attention as the mother-of-one opens up about her relationship with Tommy Fury, family life and the launch of her new clothing line Maebe.

So far viewers have seen the Love Island star discuss rumours regarding her split from Tommy, as well as revealing the moment she knew their partnership was over.

With the first three episodes dropping on Friday January 17th, many fans are eagerly awaiting new episodes, as only half of the season has been aired.

But when are the next episodes of Molly-Mae's documentary Behind It All released and how many are there? Here is everything you need to know about the series schedule.

Molly-Mae's documentary Behind It All will feature more episodes. Picture with her dad Stephen, mum Debbie and sister Zoe
Molly-Mae's documentary Behind It All will feature more episodes. Picture with her dad Stephen, mum Debbie and sister Zoe. Picture: Getty

When are the next episodes of Molly-Mae's documentary Behind It All released?

The exact release date for the next batch of episodes for Molly-Mae's documentary Behind It All has not been revealed, however it has been confirmed they will air in spring 2025.

These new episodes will document the fallout after Molly-Mae and Tommy's New Year's Eve kiss, as well as what we can expect from the Love Island couple in the future.

Watch Molly-Mae discuss Tommy in Behind It All here:

Molly-Mae reveals why she and Tommy Fury split as she begged him to stay sober at her sister's wedding

How many episodes of Molly Mae's documentary Behind It All are there?

The first three episodes of Molly Mae's series Behind It All were released on January 17th, with a further three episodes set to air in spring 2025.

Each episode is 30 minutes long, meaning there will be an hour and a half of more content to be shown in the coming months.

