What happened between Casey O'Gorman and Georgia Harrison? Their Love Island All Stars romance explained

15 January 2025, 08:18

Georgia Harrison and Casey O'Gorman share a romantic past
Georgia Harrison and Casey O'Gorman share a romantic past. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Viewers are taking a trip down memory lane as they remember Georgia Harrison and Casey O'Gorman's relationship on Love Island All Stars...

Love Island All Stars 2025 has seen Casey O'Gorman, 28, return to the villa for a third time, with the hopes he can finally find his perfect match.

Whilst many viewers were excited to see Casey again, the same can't be said for Kaz Crossley, 29, who quickly gave him a grilling when he met the rest of the group. The 29-year-old accused him of being a "player" and claimed he had "f***** over a few girls."

Following this dramatic clash, Casey stated that he believed Kaz was making these comments because of her friendship with former All Star Georgia Harrison, 30. She and Casey dated in the past and had a rocky time together during the 2024 season of the show.

But what happened between Casey O'Gorman and Georgia Harrison? Here is their relationship explained.

Georgia Harrison and Casey O'Gorman smile in selfies
Georgia Harrison and Casey O'Gorman share a romantic history. Picture: Instagram/@caseyogorman/@georgialouiseharrison

What happened between Casey and Georgia?

Casey O'Gorman and Georgia Harrison met on the outside world and had a brief fling before reuniting on Love Island All Stars.

Prior to the pair meeting again on screen, an insider told The Sun: "Georgia was really keen on Casey and liked him a lot, he’s just her type - a cheeky chappy with a great body and sense of humour.

"But Casey has really enjoyed the high life since Love Island and wanted to stay single so they kept things casual. It’ll definitely spark fireworks for Georgia. He was the one that got away."

Georgia Harrison and Casey O'Gorman reunited on Love Island All Stars
Georgia Harrison and Casey O'Gorman reunited on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

When the two were reunited in the villa, they discussed their awkward split, revealing Georgia's spiritual communication with Casey's dead grandad caused a wedge between them.

Speaking to her ex, Georgia stated: "You acted like you really cared about me during the time we did speak… you always said you really liked me."

She then revealed that Casey didn't make an effort for her birthday and was left hurt from that experience.

However Casey then revealed his side of the story, saying: "Do you really wanna know what did push me back?

"You know, me I'm not really much of a spiritual person... you mentioned my grandad and stuff like that and it really threw me off.

"You started to say that you saw my dead grandad and that he wishes me well. And I was like, this is just way too much."

Casey O'Gorman and Georgia Harrison discussed their split on All Stars
Casey O'Gorman and Georgia Harrison discussed their split on All Stars. Picture: ITV

Georgia then hit back at her ex, revealing: "No, I was saying that when I was meditating, I got an experience where I felt I was sensing things from the other side and that people are still around.

"I was just feeling really connected...I was feeling really guided, and I wanted to share that with you and obviously maybe I shouldn’t have."

Following this conversation, the former couple agreed to disagree and tried to remain friends whilst they were in the villa.

Casey O'Gorman and Georgia Harrison decided to remain friends after reuniting on All Stars
Casey O'Gorman and Georgia Harrison decided to remain friends after reuniting on All Stars. Picture: ITV

Upon leaving the show, Georgia appeared on the So Wrong It’s Right podcast, where she explained why she told Casey of her spiritual connection.

The Islander said: "Having been with Casey, we’d spoken multiple times about how it was really hard for him having just lost his nan and grandad, they were very, very close, and he found it hard to deal with that.

"What I was trying to say was, ‘I think they’re still with you, I think they’re still on your journey, I think they still guide you, and they probably take a lot of peace out of getting to see you do so well in your life as you are.'"

She continued: "I wasn’t trying to say, 'Just bumped into your dead grandad in Tesco, he’s looking fly.'"

Georgia Harrison defended her comments to Casey O'Gorman
Georgia Harrison defended her comments to Casey O'Gorman. Picture: ITV

A year on, the pair appear to have a civil relationship, with both Casey and Georgia following the other on Instagram.

However Kaz's comments during Love Island All Stars show all may not be well between the former partners...

