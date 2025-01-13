Olivia Hawkins facts: Love Island star's age, ex-boyfriends, season and career revealed

13 January 2025, 20:38

Olivia Hawkins is entering the Love Island villa once more as an All Star for 2025
Olivia Hawkins is entering the Love Island villa once more as an All Star for 2025. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Zoe Adams

Who was Olivia Hawkins coupled up with on Love Island and what series was it? And where is she from? Here's everything you need to know as she returns for All Stars 2025.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Olivia Hawkins has been confirmed for Love Island All Stars 2025 as she joins the likes of Luca Bish, Curtis Pritchard and Gabby Allen all looking for love (again) in the famous ITV2 villa.

After first appearing on Love Island in 2017, Olivia entered as an original contestant before eventually being dumped from the island on day 45 when her and partner Maxwell received the fewest amount of votes.

Going back into the villa in South Africa, she explained why this time around would be different and said: "I feel like my confidence has grown and I don't give a f*** about anyone's opinion."

Here's everything you need to know about Olivia as she takes on the villa of love once again from her age, where she's from and a look back at her Love Island history. And of course, not forgetting a brief round up of her dating past and ex-boyfriends.

Olivia Hawkins taking a selfie on the beach with the sunrise
Olivia Hawkins has made a huge name for herself in the social media world. Picture: Olivia Hawkins/Instagram

How old is Love Island All Stars contestant Olivia Hawkins?

Going into the villa in 2025, Olivia will be 29 years old and celebrates her birthday on June 20th. She was 27 when she did the villa first time around.

Where is Olivia Hawkins from?

Originally from Brighton, Olivia spends a lot of her time in London and travelling exotic locations across the world as she for fills her influencer dream.

Who are Olivia Hawkins ex-boyfriends?

Since her time on Love Island, Olivia has admitted dating has become even harder as she's more worried about "people's intentions".

Talking to The Daily Star she said: "Love Island has definitely hindered things I'd say, it's so much harder now. I think people assume we're probably more intimidating or something now."

Liv has been linked to another islander in the form of Jack Fowler but no long term boyfriends to report.

Olivia Hawkins left the Love Island villa in 2023 with Maxwell
Olivia Hawkins left the Love Island villa in 2023 with Maxwell. Picture: Getty

When was Olivia Hawkins first on Love Island?

Olivia first tried her hand at dating on TV in 2017 on series 9 of the hit romance show.

She was part of the original line up which included Kai Fagan, Lana Jenkins, Ron Hall, Shaq Muhammad, Will Young, Tanya Manhenga and Tanyel Revan.

Bombshells during this series included Tom Clare, Samie Elishi, Jessie Winter and Casey O'Gorman.

Who did Olivia Hawkins date on Love Island?

Olivia explored connections with a few of the contestants during Love Island season 9 including Tom Clare and Ron Hall before she was dumped from the island with Maxwell Samuel.

Following their exit, the couple were unable to go the distance and it's believed they ended things pretty quickly.

What was Olivia Hawkins job before Love Island?

Now a full-time influencer, Liv used to have a pretty cool job before she found fame.

An actress and model, she was also a body double having stood in for the likes of Michelle Keegan and Emma Watson during her career. She played a waitress in a James Bond movie with Daniel Craig. Olivia was also a ring girl.

READ MORE:

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

What really happened between Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville?

What happened between Gabby and Marcel? Love Island cheating scandal and split explained

Love Island All Stars 2025

What really happened between Luca and Gemma after they left Love Island?

What happened between Luca and Gemma? Love Island couple's split explained

Love Island All Stars 2025

Fans are hoping My Mum Your Dad will be back for a second series

My Mum Your Dad cancelled after two series – due to lack of men

Mel Schilling was diagnosed with colon cancer last year, and has since been documenting her journey through surgery, chemotherapy and recovery

Mel Schilling cancer journey: Inside MAFS expert's health battle

Celebrities

Toad in the Hole is hoping to win The Masked Singer

Who is Toad in the Hole on the Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

The Masked Singer

Who has left The Masked Singer? All the celebrities unmasked so far

The Masked Singer 2025 celebrities unmasked so far

The Masked Singer

Jesy Nelson announces she is pregnant

Ex-Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson announces she is pregnant with twins

The Traitors full episode schedule revealed

When and what time is The Traitors on tonight? Full episode schedule explained

The Traitors

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson haven't always got along

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel's feud: Why the Fast and Furious stars fell out explained

Richard Hammond has announced his split from wife Mindy Hammond

Richard Hammond announces split from wife Mindy after 28 years together

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Who is related on The Traitors?

Who are related on The Traitors? All the fan theories explained

The Traitors

Richard and Mindy Hammond have announced their split

Richard Hammond wife: Who is Mindy Hammond and how many children do they have?

The Traitors star Livi has a prosthetic eye following a cancer battle as a child

Why The Traitors star Livi has a prosthetic eye as she reveals cancer battle

The Traitors

Here's what Claudia Winkleman is wearing for this series of The Traitors

Claudia Winkleman Traitors outfits: Everything she's worn and where to buy

The Traitors

The Love Island All Stars 2025 release date and time have been revealed

When does Love Island All Stars start? Release date, time, days and channel revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Who is in Love Island All Stars 2025?

Love Island All Stars line up 2025: Full cast and their show history revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Some Love Island All Stars series one couples are still together

Which Love Island All Stars couples are still together?

The bank holiday dates for the UK differ from country to country

UK bank holidays 2025: Full list of dates revealed

News

The Vivienne attending the RuPaul Drag race premiere, Bloomsbury Ballroom, London.

The Vivienne: RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner dies, aged 32

Armani has responded to being called the 'worst traitor ever'

The Traitors star Armani responds to backlash after being labelled 'worst traitor ever'

The Traitors

Elma Pazar is taking part in Love Island All Stars

Elma Pazar facts: Age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram, TOWIE and Love Island history explained

Gabby Allen will appear on Love Island All Stars 2025

Gabby Allen facts: Age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained

Ronnie Vint is taking part in Love Island All Stars 2025

Ronnie Vint facts: Age, ex-girlfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained

Marcel Somerville is taking part in Love Island All Stars 2025

Marcel Somerville facts: Age, ex-wife, son Instagram and Love Island history explained

Scott Thomas and Kady McDermott met on Love Island

What happened between Scott Thomas and Kady McDermott? Their fiery split explained

Love Island All Stars 2025

Curtis Pritchard is taking part in Love Island All Stars 2025

Curtis Pritchard facts: Age, ex-girlfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained