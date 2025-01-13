Olivia Hawkins facts: Love Island star's age, ex-boyfriends, season and career revealed

Olivia Hawkins is entering the Love Island villa once more as an All Star for 2025. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Zoe Adams

Who was Olivia Hawkins coupled up with on Love Island and what series was it? And where is she from? Here's everything you need to know as she returns for All Stars 2025.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Olivia Hawkins has been confirmed for Love Island All Stars 2025 as she joins the likes of Luca Bish, Curtis Pritchard and Gabby Allen all looking for love (again) in the famous ITV2 villa.

After first appearing on Love Island in 2017, Olivia entered as an original contestant before eventually being dumped from the island on day 45 when her and partner Maxwell received the fewest amount of votes.

Going back into the villa in South Africa, she explained why this time around would be different and said: "I feel like my confidence has grown and I don't give a f*** about anyone's opinion."

Here's everything you need to know about Olivia as she takes on the villa of love once again from her age, where she's from and a look back at her Love Island history. And of course, not forgetting a brief round up of her dating past and ex-boyfriends.

Olivia Hawkins has made a huge name for herself in the social media world. Picture: Olivia Hawkins/Instagram

How old is Love Island All Stars contestant Olivia Hawkins?

Going into the villa in 2025, Olivia will be 29 years old and celebrates her birthday on June 20th. She was 27 when she did the villa first time around.

Where is Olivia Hawkins from?

Originally from Brighton, Olivia spends a lot of her time in London and travelling exotic locations across the world as she for fills her influencer dream.

Who are Olivia Hawkins ex-boyfriends?

Since her time on Love Island, Olivia has admitted dating has become even harder as she's more worried about "people's intentions".

Talking to The Daily Star she said: "Love Island has definitely hindered things I'd say, it's so much harder now. I think people assume we're probably more intimidating or something now."

Liv has been linked to another islander in the form of Jack Fowler but no long term boyfriends to report.

Olivia Hawkins left the Love Island villa in 2023 with Maxwell. Picture: Getty

When was Olivia Hawkins first on Love Island?

Olivia first tried her hand at dating on TV in 2017 on series 9 of the hit romance show.

She was part of the original line up which included Kai Fagan, Lana Jenkins, Ron Hall, Shaq Muhammad, Will Young, Tanya Manhenga and Tanyel Revan.

Bombshells during this series included Tom Clare, Samie Elishi, Jessie Winter and Casey O'Gorman.

Who did Olivia Hawkins date on Love Island?

Olivia explored connections with a few of the contestants during Love Island season 9 including Tom Clare and Ron Hall before she was dumped from the island with Maxwell Samuel.

Following their exit, the couple were unable to go the distance and it's believed they ended things pretty quickly.

What was Olivia Hawkins job before Love Island?

Now a full-time influencer, Liv used to have a pretty cool job before she found fame.

An actress and model, she was also a body double having stood in for the likes of Michelle Keegan and Emma Watson during her career. She played a waitress in a James Bond movie with Daniel Craig. Olivia was also a ring girl.

READ MORE: