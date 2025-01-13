Gabby Allen facts: Age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained

Gabby Allen will appear on Love Island All Stars 2025. Picture: ITV/Instagram/@gabbydawnallen

By Hope Wilson

Gabby Allen is part of the Love Island All Stars cast, but how old is she, when was she on Love Island and what happened between her and Marcel Somerville? Here is everything you need to know.

Love Island All Stars is back, and we can't wait to watch Gabby Allen return to the villa alongside some legendary Islanders.

After making her mark during her first time on the show, Gabby became known for her relationship with Marcel Somerville. However after an awkward split, these two are set to be reunited in South Africa as they return to the show for another chance at romance.

Upon gaining fame on Love Island, Gabby went on to continue her personal fitness journey, as well as appearing on Celebrity Big Brother alongside rumoured fling, TOWIE star Dan Osbourne. However years later, fans are keen to learn more about Gabby as she hopes to find her forever partner on All Stars.

But how old is Gabby Allen, when was she on Love Island, what happened with her and Marcel and did she date Dan Osbourne?

Gabby Allen is on the hunt for romance on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Alamy

Who is Gabby Allen and how old is she?

Gabby was born on February 6th 1992, and celebrated her 32nd birthday in 2024.

She is a successful personal trainer and professional dancer, often showing off her career achievements on social media.

When was Gabby Allen first on Love Island?

Gabby first appeared on Love Island back in 2017 alongside Chris Hughes, Olivia Attwood, Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt.

Upon entering the villa Gabby began a relationship with Marcel, and the pair quickly became a solid couple within the group. After leaving the show, they vowed to give their partnership a go, however it wasn't all smooth sailing.

Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville decided to give their relationship a go after leaving Love Island. Picture: ITV

What happened between Gabby and Marcel?

Despite leaving Love Island as a couple, Gabby and Marcel weren't meant to be and the pair split in February 2018. However it wasn't an amicable break-up, as Gabby reportedly caught Marcel cheating on her while they were on holiday together in Mexico.

After news of their split broke, Gabby released a statement which said: "Thank you to everyone for your kind messages, love and support. It's been a tough couple of days, I think I might still be in a bit of shock.

"But I'm sure, in time, I'll be okay. I have the best family and friends around me. I'm a lucky girl."

Marcel then told new! magazine: “I'm upset. I'm sad. Like, I made a mistake and there's nothing I can do.

"I do love her and I do miss her, but there's nothing you can do about it."

Marcel Somerville reportedly cheated on Gabby Allen. Picture: Getty

Who has Gabby Allen dated?

After leaving Love Island, Gabby was reportedly involved in a fling with TOWIE star Dan Osbourne in 2018, who was married to Jaqueline Jossa at the time.

While the pair have never confirmed their dalliance, they did appear on Celebrity Big Brother shortly after the reports came to light, which only fuelled the rumours.

Speaking to The Sun prior to taking part in All Stars, Gabby touched on the subject, saying: "That literally hasn't crossed my mind for years.

"I feel like I'm so far removed from that situation now, that I don't know, it's mad that people would like even bring it up but I suppose people are interested in that aren't they? I mean me and Dan were just mates, but we weren't that good mates to like warrant continuing a friendship."

What is Gabby's Instagram?

Fans can follow Gabby on Instagram @gabbydawnallen where she currently boasts over 1 million followers.

The social media maven often shares images of her fitness journey as well as pictures of her nights out.