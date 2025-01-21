Love Island star Luca Bish's sister speaks out after he breaks down in tears

Luca broke down in tears after admitting he hit a low point. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Luca's family took to social media after a shock recoupling left the Islander visibly emotional.

Love Island star Luca Bish's family has spoken out on social media after he was left in tears following last night's dramatic recoupling.

The former fishmonger's sister shared a lengthy post on Instagram addressing her brother's emotional state, admitting it was 'the toughest episode' to watch knowing he was feeling low.

The 25-year-old broke down and said he 'didn't know' what he was doing on the show after his love interest Tina picked Scott as her new partner.

The decision visibly knocked Luca and he later confessed to co-star Ekin-Su that he had been crying, saying: "It's peaks and troughs in here. Yesterday was a peak, today is a trough."

Luca was spotted wiping away tears after a tough evening in the villa. Picture: ITV

His tearful reaction sparked a heartfelt message from his family online, with his sister writing on his Instagram Stories: "Wish I could break into the villa and give him the biggest hug.

"Genuinely the proudest family and we love nothing more than him being in touch with his emotions."

Despite the upsetting scenes, Luca's loved ones reassured fans he was strong and said he had matured since he first entered the villa back in 2022.

The reality star's family shared a lengthy post on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@lucabish

HIs sister continued: "First time round he was much younger which in turn means you experience things differently.

"He's gone back in there older and more knowing of that he wants (and doesn't) in his next partner.

"It's like I said the other day.. he's probably overwhelmed that everyone else has found their match and he's the little duckling without a connection (even if it also means staying true to himself).

"We all have our moments but despite the wobble, he's shown over the last few days he's becoming more settled."

The 25-year-old was seen looking downcast during filming. Picture: ITV

Later in the show Luca opened up about his teary response to the recoupling, telling the cameras during a confessional: "Tina picking Scott; I think your emotions get the better of you."

The series 8 star was quickly comforted by his supportive co-stars, which reassured his family as his sister added: "Feeling mildly better knowing Ekin-Su has taken the temporary sister role."

She also thanked Luca's fans for their "lovely messages" of encouragement, adding: "Whenever his time is up and he reads them all it'll be so special."