Why Love Island's Kaz Crossley cut her hair: Inside the star's alopecia battle

Kaz Crossley has opened up about her hair loss journey. Picture: Instagram/@kazcrossley/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Love Island All Star Kaz Crossley has been open about her hair loss journey and alopecia diagnosis.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kaz Crossley, 29, surprised Love Island All Stars viewers with her hair transformation as she showed off her new pixie cut when she entered the villa.

The series has just begun but Kaz is already making her mark on All Stars, with the 29-year-old confronting newbie Casey O'Gorman, 28, over his treatment of her best friend Georgia Harrison, 30. However romance is still on her mind as her connections with Ronnie Vint, 28, and Curtis Pritchard , 28, continue to grow.

Whilst she enjoys the Love Island experience once again, talk online has turned towards Kaz's new look, which is very different to how she appeared during her first time on the show back in 2018.

With many viewers keen to know about her new hair do, we've done some research on Kaz's hair journey and what the star has said about her alopecia diagnosis.

Kaz Crossley debuted a new look on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Does Kaz have alopecia?

Kaz Crossley began documenting her hair loss journey in 2023, often sharing pictures of her alopecia on social media.

Talking to her followers about her condition, Kaz wrote: "My alopecia aerate has developed from stress, where my immune system has mistakingly attacked the hair follicles.

"Unfortunately with AA you don’t know if this is where the hair loss ends, it can grow bigger or grow back."

Whilst undergoing treatment for her hair loss, Kaz gave an update later that year, stating: "New hair is definitely growing slowly but the patch is getting slightly bigger as of recent and changing shape.. I’m sure due to lack of sleep.

"Can’t wait to get back home for more prp injections and stay on top of it. It’s really the fear of the unknown but I’m staying hopeful and positive. Thanks for all your messages of support!"

Kaz Crossley has been open about her hair loss journey. Picture: Instagram/@kazcrossley

What has Kaz said about her alopecia?

After months of living with alopecia, Kaz posted a candid statement regarding the toll her hair loss has taken on her mental health.

The influencer even gave her followers some tips on how to navigate their alopecia journey, revealing she "became consumed with sadness" every time she looked in the mirror and noticed her hair loss.

Kaz penned: "Even if my mental health is in a better place now, no one talks about how hard it is to navigate feeling 'better', the PTSD and feeling of anxiety thinking that something bad will happen.

"It’s a s*** feeling not feeling like the person you were before. It’s also shit being aware you don’t ever want to feel like that again and everything you do is consumed by trying to stay happy and positive.

"I’m finding it hard to reply to my own messages let alone stay active on social media however my mental health matters more than anything and I’m sure I’ll be back properly soon. Love you all! ❤️"

Kaz Crossley has shared images of her hair loss. Picture: Instagram/@kazcrossley

Kaz's Love Island hair

Viewers were surprised when Kaz debuted a new hair look on Love Island All Stars 2025, sporting a sleek pixie cut.

Prior to entering the villa, the 29-year-old shaved her head to raise money for Little Lady Locks, a charity which helps children with hair loss.

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, fans were quick to compliment Kaz's hair transformation.

One user wrote: "Love a woman tht can pull off short hair, Kaz looks good asffff"

A second added: "gosh kaz is so pretty she rlly rocks a pixie cut"

While a third stated: "OH THIS HAIR ON KAZ SHES STUNNNNING!!!!!"