What happened between Gabby and Marcel? Love Island cheating scandal and split explained

What really happened between Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville? Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville will reunite on Love Island All Stars seven years after their dramatic split - but what happened between them?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars 2025 is set for a dramatic start as former contestants Gabby Allen, 32, and Marcel Somerville, 39, are both entering the villa - without either of them knowing.

Gabby and Marcel were in a relationship for 10 months after meeting on Love Island series three in 2017, but sadly their romance ended after Marcel cheated on Gabby while they were on holiday together.

Now, seven years later, Gabby and Marcel - who has since got married and welcomed a son - will reunite in the Love Island All Stars villa in South Africa alongside returning cast members Luca Bish, Scott Thomas, Olivia Hawkins, India Reynolds and Curtis Pritchard.

As the pair are set for a dramatic reunion, here's everything you need to know about Gabby and Marcel's relationship - from meeting on Love Island to their split and the cheating scandal.

Gabby and Marcel met in the Love Island villa back in 2017 during series three. Picture: ITV

When were Gabby and Marcel on Love Island?

Gabby and Marcel first met on Love Island in 2017 during the third series of the hit reality show.

While Marcel was in the Love Island villa from day one, Gabby entered as a bombshell on day seven of the show, when their romance officially started.

Gabby and Marcel came fourth place in the final, coming in behind Olivia and Chris, Jamie and Camilla and Kem and Amber, who won the show.

Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville dated for 10 months after leaving Love Island. Picture: Getty

What happened between Gabby and Marcel on Love Island?

After Gabby entered the Love Island villa on day seven of the series, she took both Chris and Marcel out on a date, however, it was Marcel who she decided to pursue a romance with.

A week after entering the villa, Marcel decided to couple up with Gabby and they spent their entire time in the villa developing their relationship, only coupling-up with one another.

During Casa Amor, however, Marcel did stray by kissing Shannen. The pair also hit another bump in the road when, during a lie detector challenge, Gabby supposedly lied when she said she did not love Marcel.

The couple made it to the final and came in fourth place before leaving the villa as a couple. On the outside world, the pair continued their relationship for 10 months before splitting.

Gabby and Marcel will reunite in the Love Island All Stars villa. Picture: ITV

Why did Gabby and Marcel split?

In May 2018, Gabby and Marcel announced that they had split following a 10 month relationship, with claims later surfacing that he had cheated on his Love Island girlfriend with another woman.

At the time, a source told The Sun that Marcel had slept with someone while on holiday in Mexico with Gabby, her representatives later confirmed this to Cosmopolitan.

During their split, Gabby took to social media to thanks fans for their support, writing: "Thank you to everyone for your kind messages, love and support. It's been a tough couple of days, I think I might still be in a bit of shock. But I'm sure, in time, I'll be okay. I have the best family and friends around me. I'm a lucky girl."

Marcel opened up about their split in an interview with New! Magazine, saying: "I'm upset. I'm sad. Like, I made a mistake and there's nothing I can do. I do love her and I do miss her, but there's nothing you can do about it."

Both Gabby and Marcel moved on following their split, with the rapper going on to marry Rebecca Vieira in August 2022 after welcoming a son together in January 2021. Meanwhile Gabby has been linked to Rak-Su's Myles Stephenson and TOWIE's Dan Osborne.