Love Island All Stars line up 2025: Full cast and their show history revealed

Who is in Love Island All Stars 2025? Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Who is in Love Island All Stars 2025? From Gabby Allen to Marcel Somerville, Scott Thomas and Olivia Hawkins, here's the full line-up.

Love Island All Stars 2025 will start on Monday, 13th January on ITV2, with Maya Jama returning to host the hit series from South Africa.

Ahead of the series launch, the line-up of returning Love Island stars has been revealed, and it looks like it's going to be a dramatic season for the cast.

With exes Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville set to reunite in the villa, and Scott Thomas returning to the show after almost 10 years, fans of the show are already obsessed.

Here's the full line-up of Love Island All Stars 2025 and a brief history of their time on the show.

Catherine Agbaje

Catherine Agbaje is back to find love on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Age: 24

Original series: Series 10 (2023)

Catherine is returning to Love Island for All Stars less than two years after her first appearance on the hit ITV series. The star was in the Love Island villa for 38 days last time, but was unlucky in love after coupling up with Zachariah Noble, Scott van der Sluis and Elom Ahlijah-Wilson.

Gabby Allen

Gabby Allen is about to come face-to-face with her ex-boyfriend on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Age: 32

Original series: Series 3 (2017)

Gabby Allen appeared to have found love when she left Love Island in 2017 with Marcel Somerville. The pair split, however, after leaving the villa when he allegedly cheated on her with another woman.

Luca Bish

Luca Bish is back for a second chance at love after splitting from his Love Island co-star Gemma Owens. Picture: ITV

Age: 25

Original series: Series 8 (2022)

Luca Bish came second on Love Island in 2022 with Gemma Owen, who he left the show with after forming a relationship. After three months together, however, they announced their split.

Kaz Crossley

Kaz Crossley is re-entering the villa for another shot at finding the one. Picture: ITV

Age: 29

Original series: Series 4 (2018)

Kaz Crossley appeared on series 4 of Love Island back in 2018, where she met Josh Denzel. The pair left the show together, but split after six months.

Olivia Hawkins

Will Olivia Hawkins be luckier in love the second time around? Picture: ITV

Age: 29

Original series: Series 9 (2023)

Just over a year since her last Love Island stint, Olivia is returning to the villa for another chance at love.

Nas Majeed

Nas Majeed is back on Love Island after his four year relationship with original series co-star Eva Zapico. Picture: ITV

Age: 28

Original series: Series 6 (2020)

Was was one of the lucky people to find love on Love Island back in 2020 with co-star Eva Zapico. They were together for four years before splitting in March 2024.

Elma Pazar

Elma Pazar is back for another series of Love Island. Picture: ITV

Age: 32

Original series: Series 5 (2019)

Elma's original appearance on Love Island in 2019 only lasted six days - will she be more lucky in love this time round?

Curtis Pritchard

Curtis Pritchard is returning to the Love Island villa following his split from former co-star Maura Higgins. Picture: ITV

Age: 28

Original series: Series 5 (2019)

Curtis Pritchard had a turbulent time on Love Island back in 2019 after forming a relationship with co-star Amy before splitting with her and recoupling with Maura Higgins. Curtis and Maura left the show together and dated for eight months before splitting.

India Reynolds

India Reynolds left Love Island with Ovie Soko, but they sadly split shortly after the show ended - will she be luckier in love this time? Picture: ITV

Age: 34

Original series: Series 5 (2019)

During her time on Love Island in 2019, India formed a relationship with Ovie Soko. They left the show together, however, split shortly after leaving the villa.

Marcel Somerville

Marcel Somerville is entering the Love Island All Stars villa despite still being married! Picture: ITV

Age: 39

Original series: Series 3 (2017)

Marcel Somerville is in for a big shock when he enters the Love Island villa for a second time when he is met by his ex-girlfriend Gabby Allen. Marcel met Gabby in 2017 on the show, however, they split after he was allegedly unfaithful. Since then, Marcel got married to Rebecca Vieira and welcomed a baby boy with her. They are currently still married but in the process of getting a divorce.

Ronnie Vint

Ronnie Vint is back for more Love Island less than a year after his first stint. Picture: ITV

Age: 28

Original series: Seires 11 (2024)

It hasn't been long since Vinnie left the Love Island villa, but now he's back for a second chance at love.

Scott Thomas

Scott Thomas was on series 2 of Love Island, and is now returning almost a decade later. Picture: ITV

Age: 36

Original series: Series 2 (2016)

Nine years after his first appearance on Love Island, Scott Thomas is back for a second chance at love. During his first time in the villa, he met Kady McDermott and left the show with her. After a year together, the pair called time on their romance.