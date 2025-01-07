Love Island All Stars line up 2025: Full cast and their show history revealed
7 January 2025, 12:23 | Updated: 7 January 2025, 12:29
Who is in Love Island All Stars 2025? From Gabby Allen to Marcel Somerville, Scott Thomas and Olivia Hawkins, here's the full line-up.
Listen to this article
Love Island All Stars 2025 will start on Monday, 13th January on ITV2, with Maya Jama returning to host the hit series from South Africa.
Ahead of the series launch, the line-up of returning Love Island stars has been revealed, and it looks like it's going to be a dramatic season for the cast.
With exes Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville set to reunite in the villa, and Scott Thomas returning to the show after almost 10 years, fans of the show are already obsessed.
Here's the full line-up of Love Island All Stars 2025 and a brief history of their time on the show.
Catherine Agbaje
Age: 24
Original series: Series 10 (2023)
Catherine is returning to Love Island for All Stars less than two years after her first appearance on the hit ITV series. The star was in the Love Island villa for 38 days last time, but was unlucky in love after coupling up with Zachariah Noble, Scott van der Sluis and Elom Ahlijah-Wilson.
Gabby Allen
Age: 32
Original series: Series 3 (2017)
Gabby Allen appeared to have found love when she left Love Island in 2017 with Marcel Somerville. The pair split, however, after leaving the villa when he allegedly cheated on her with another woman.
Luca Bish
Age: 25
Original series: Series 8 (2022)
Luca Bish came second on Love Island in 2022 with Gemma Owen, who he left the show with after forming a relationship. After three months together, however, they announced their split.
Kaz Crossley
Age: 29
Original series: Series 4 (2018)
Kaz Crossley appeared on series 4 of Love Island back in 2018, where she met Josh Denzel. The pair left the show together, but split after six months.
Olivia Hawkins
Age: 29
Original series: Series 9 (2023)
Just over a year since her last Love Island stint, Olivia is returning to the villa for another chance at love.
Nas Majeed
Age: 28
Original series: Series 6 (2020)
Was was one of the lucky people to find love on Love Island back in 2020 with co-star Eva Zapico. They were together for four years before splitting in March 2024.
Elma Pazar
Age: 32
Original series: Series 5 (2019)
Elma's original appearance on Love Island in 2019 only lasted six days - will she be more lucky in love this time round?
Curtis Pritchard
Age: 28
Original series: Series 5 (2019)
Curtis Pritchard had a turbulent time on Love Island back in 2019 after forming a relationship with co-star Amy before splitting with her and recoupling with Maura Higgins. Curtis and Maura left the show together and dated for eight months before splitting.
India Reynolds
Age: 34
Original series: Series 5 (2019)
During her time on Love Island in 2019, India formed a relationship with Ovie Soko. They left the show together, however, split shortly after leaving the villa.
Marcel Somerville
Age: 39
Original series: Series 3 (2017)
Marcel Somerville is in for a big shock when he enters the Love Island villa for a second time when he is met by his ex-girlfriend Gabby Allen. Marcel met Gabby in 2017 on the show, however, they split after he was allegedly unfaithful. Since then, Marcel got married to Rebecca Vieira and welcomed a baby boy with her. They are currently still married but in the process of getting a divorce.
Ronnie Vint
Age: 28
Original series: Seires 11 (2024)
It hasn't been long since Vinnie left the Love Island villa, but now he's back for a second chance at love.
Scott Thomas
Age: 36
Original series: Series 2 (2016)
Nine years after his first appearance on Love Island, Scott Thomas is back for a second chance at love. During his first time in the villa, he met Kady McDermott and left the show with her. After a year together, the pair called time on their romance.