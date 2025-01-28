Danielle Sellers facts: Age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained

28 January 2025, 21:38

Danielle Sellers is joining Love Island All Stars
Danielle Sellers is joining Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram/@daniellejsellers/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Danielle Sellers is taking part in Love Island All Stars 2025, but when was she on Love Island, who was she coupled up with, how old is she and what happened between her and Jack Maynard?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars will be welcoming bombshell Danielle Sellers to the villa, almost eight years after she first appeared on the show.

The model had a short stint on the show after entering during Casa Amor, however her rumoured romance with I'm A Celebrity star Jack Maynard after she left the show catapulted her into the headlines once again.

Now on the lookout for love, Danielle is hoping one of her fellow Islanders will check all of her romantic boxes.

But how old is Danielle, when was she on Love Island, who was she coupled up with, who are her ex-boyfriends and does she have Instagram?

Danielle Sellers is returning to the Love Island villa
Danielle Sellers is returning to the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

Who is Danielle Sellers and how old is she?

Danielle was born on May 14th 1995 and celebrated her 29th birthday in 2024.

Before she took part in the show, the Love Island star was a page three model. However she has now branched out into an influencing career, often posting recipe videos to her Instagram page.

Prior to entering Danielle entering the villa, a source told The Sun: "Danielle is smoking hot and is the ideal age for Scott as he’s drifting apart from Tina after the explosive Vegas row with Luca."

When was Danielle Sellers on Love Island?

Danielle appeared on season three of Love Island which aired in 2017, starring alongside Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen. She entered the show during Casa Amor and was brought back to the main villa with Johnny Mitchell after her chose to couple up with her.

However Danielle's time on the show was short as she was dumped from the villa after only five days.

Danielle Sellers took part in Love Island back in 2017
Danielle Sellers took part in Love Island back in 2017. Picture: ITV

Who are Danielle Sellers ex-boyfriends?

Despite her short time in the Love Island villa Danielle certainly made an impact on the outside world, with the model embarking on a fling with I'm A Celebrity star Jack Maynard.

Speaking to The Sun back in 2017, an insider told the publication: "Jack and Danielle had spent a lot of time together over the past seven months. They’d quietly attended industry events together and made no secret among pals of how close they were.

"Jack has been making it sound like he’s single since he’s been on the show but he’s been saying different things around Danielle."

Danielle Sellers is looking for romance on Love Island
Danielle Sellers is looking for romance on Love Island. Picture: Alamy

What is Danielle Sellers Instagram?

Fans can follow Danielle on Instagram @daniellejsellers where she she currently boasts over 153,000 followers.

The influencer often shares videos of her cooking online as well as her travels abroad.

