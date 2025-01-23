Love Island All Stars 2025 transformations: What cosmetic surgery and fillers have they had?

Here's why the Love Island All Stars cast look so different. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Why do the Love Island All Stars cast look so different? Who has had cosmetic surgery and filler, and what have they said about it? Here's an in depth look into what the likes of Gabby Allen, Ekin-Su and Elma Pazar have had done.

Love Island All Stars 2025 saw the return of a handful of reality stars including Gabby Allen, Tina Stinnes, Ekin-Su, Elma Pazar and others to the famous villa for a second chance at love.

Of course, fans of Love Island are enjoying watching relationships between the cast grow and arguments erupting after dramatic recouplings, but they're also obsessed with how much the cast has changed since their first time on the show.

While people like Gabby and Ekin-Su have been open about having cosmetic surgery and filler, others have kept the secrets behind their transformations under wraps. Of course, hair changes, style changes as well as makeup and fitness will have a lot to do with it.

But what cosmetic surgery and fillers have the Love Island All Stars cast had done, and what have they said about it?

Gabby Allen

Gabby Allen has been open about the work she's had done since first entering Love Island. Picture: ITV / Gabby Allen - Instagram

Gabby Allen has changed a lot since her first time on Love Island, having undergone two boob jobs since then and tweaking her face using botox.

The All Stars celebrity has been very open and honest about struggling with body confidence since her first time on Love Island, and in 2024 revealed she had undergone her second boob job to correct issues which occurred following the first.

Gabby underwent her first breast enhancement in 2021, however, three years later she had another as she claims the first "ruined her boobs" after she started working out too quickly post-operation.

As far as other cosmetic procedures, Gabby has documented some of the work she has had done on her social media. For example, three years ago she shared that she had had baby botox; a cosmetic procedure that involves injecting small amounts of botox into the face to reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

She's also documented Profhilo; a type of hyaluronic acid-based injectable product, as well as DAO treatment; a cosmetic treatment that targets the Depressor Anguli Oris (DAO) muscles, which are responsible for pulling down the corners of the mouth.

Olivia Hawkins

Olivia Hawkins revealed to fans she was having her top lip filler dissolved after leaving Love Island the first time. Picture: ITV / Olivia Hawkins - Instagram

Olivia Hawkins revealed she had lip filler in 2023 following her first appearance on Love Island in 2023. At the time, she shared that she was having her top lip filler dissolved.

Since then, she hasn't publicly shared if she has had any other work done.

Elma Pazar

Elma Pazar has changed a lot since her first time in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

Like Olivia, Elma has been open about reversing some of the cosmetic tweaks, including her jaw filler which she got dissolved in 2024.

Apart from this, however, Elma has not shared whether she has had anymore work done.

Tina Stinnes

Tina Stinnes looks like a different person in her Love Island shots, taken nine years apart. Picture: ITV

Tina Stinnes looks worlds away from the woman who entered the Love Island villa nine years ago.

Despite speculation, Tina has never shared publicly that she's had any cosmetic surgery.

She does share some of the treatments she has to keep her striking appearance, however, including a HD brow sculpt, PRP for hair growth and Abdominal Sculpt Massage.

Ekin-Su

Ekin-Su has been open about using filler in the past. Picture: ITV / Ekin-Su - Instagram

Ekin-Su underwent a transformation prior to her first Love Island appearance in 2022, having brow, cheek, jaw and under eye filler.

After coming out of the villa, however, Ekin-Su shared plans to adopt a more natural look, telling the Guardian: “Whatever lip filler I have, I’m going to dissolve. I didn’t like the fake look. I think natural beauty is a lot prettier."

She added: “I’ve not had anything major done to myself, right? OK, apart from the boobs.”