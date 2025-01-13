Elma Pazar facts: Age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram, TOWIE and Love Island history explained

Elma Pazar is taking part in Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Elma Pazar is looking for her forever partner on Love Island All Stars but how old is she, who are her ex-boyfriends, when was she originally on Love Island and does she have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know!

Love Island All Stars is back in 2025 and so is fan favourite Elma Pazar who is looking for a second chance at romance.

After failing to find love the first time around, The Only Way Is Essex star is heading back into the villa alongside fellow Islanders such as Marcel Sommerville, Scott Thomas, Gabby Allen and Kaz Crossley.

Since appearing on the show, Elma has carved out a successful media career and gained hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

But when was Elma on Love Island, who are her ex-boyfriends, how old is she and does she have Instagram?

Elma Pazar is returning to Love Island. Picture: ITV

Who is Elma Pazar and how old is she?

Love Island star Elma was born on July 7th 1992, and celebrated her 32nd birthday in 2024.

After appearing on her original series of Love Island, Elma went on to join the cast of The Only Way Is Essex in 2022 and has been a regular on the show ever since.

When was Elma Pazar first on Love Island?

Elma first appeared on Love Island back in 2019, entering the villa alongside fellow bombshell Maura Higgins. After capturing the attention of Anton Danyluk, the pair began to grow their connection and become a couple on the show.

However, the pair were voted one of the least compatible couples and Elma was dumped from the island, while Anton remained.

Although Elma had hinted that she wanted to continue her relationship with Anton outside the villa, things between them didn't work.

Elma Pazar was coupled up with Anton Danyluk on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Who has Elma dated?

Since leaving Love Island and joining TOWIE, Elma enjoyed a flirtation with fellow castmate Diags, however the pair never made their relationship official.

Speaking about what she's looking forward to this time round, Elma said: "I want to have fun and I want to give it a proper go this time. My time was cut short the first time round and who knows, I could be the next Sophie (Piper) and Josh (Ritchie) or Molly (Smith) and Tom (Clare)."

What is Elma's Instagram?

Fans can follow Elma on Instagram @elmapazar where she currently has over 440,000 followers. The influencer often shares pictures of her nights out with friends as well as some behind-the-scenes images of her time on TOWIE.