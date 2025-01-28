Sammy Root facts: Age, ex-girlfriends, Instagram, TOWIE and Love Island history explained

28 January 2025, 21:37

Sammy Root is one of the Love Island All Star contestants
Sammy Root is one of the Love Island All Star contestants. Picture: Instagram/@sammyroot_/@jesshardingox

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Love Island All Star's Sammy Root including his age, when he was on Love Island, what happened between him and Jess Harding and whether he's on TOWIE.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sammy Root is the next bombshell to enter the Love Island All Stars villa after splitting from his partner and fellow winner Jess Harding in 2023.

With Sammy already sharing a history with Elma Pazar, will these two reconnect in South Africa? Or will one of the other Islanders be more his type? We can't wait to find out!

As the former Love Island winner Sammy returns to the show, many fans are keen to learn more about the All Star.

How old is Sammy, when was he on Love Island, what happened between him and Jess and is he on Love Island?

Sammy Root is looking for romance on MAFS Australia
Sammy Root is looking for romance on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram/@sammyroot_

Who is Sammy Root and how old is he?

Sammy was born on May 10th 2001, and celebrated his 23rd birthday in 2024.

Prior to taking part in Love Island Sammy was a Project Manager, however since leaving the show he has managed to carve out a successful media career.

When was Sammy Root on Love Island?

Sammy took part in Love Island season 10 which aired in 2023. He appeared on the show alongside Montel McKenzie, Leah Taylor and his eventual partner Jess Harding.

While Sammy and Jess had a rollercoaster of a relationship in the villa, they were ultimately crowned the winners of season 10 during the show's finale episode.

However shortly after the season ended these two split and decided to go their separate ways.

Sammy Root was part of the Love Island season 10 cast
Sammy Root was part of the Love Island season 10 cast. Picture: ITV

What happened between Sammy Root and Jess Harding?

The couple split just two months after winning the show, with Jess reportedly dumping Sammy over the phone, leaving the All Star "blindsided" by the decision.

A source told The Sun at the time: "Sammy feels blindsided by the entire situation.

"He hasn't had any time to process Jess' decision privately and she didn't even give him the respect to speak face-to-face about her decision to end the relationship.

"Sammy was absolutely under the impression they could work things out once seeing each other in person again. He is completely gutted about the split."

Sammy Root and Jess Harding split soon after Love Island ended
Sammy Root and Jess Harding split soon after Love Island ended. Picture: ITV

Sammy eventually broke his silence regarding their break- up, telling The Sun: "To be totally clear - I at least wanted a face-to-face conversation to see if our relationship could be saved and felt this would be a respectful way forward.

"We had the most incredible experience winning Love Island and I genuinely saw a future with Jess. I was committed and respectful to our relationship. Unfortunately things don't always work out the way you'd hoped."

Jess Harding reportedly dumped Sammy Root via phone call
Jess Harding reportedly dumped Sammy Root via phone call. Picture: ITV

Is Sammy Root on TOWIE?

After leaving Love Island, Sammy swapped South Africa for Essex as he joined the cast of TOWIE in 2024. Whilst on the show he shared a flirtation with fellow castmate and Islander Elma, so could sparks fly when they reunite?

An insider told The Sun: "Elma has said the attraction with Sammy was nothing more than flirtation as she’s conscious they have an age gap of nearly 10 years, but Love Island execs hope under the South African sun, love could bloom."

What is Sammy Root's Instagram?

Fans can follow Sammy on Instagram @sammyroot_ where he currently boasts over 345,000 followers.

The TV star often shares pictures of his days out as well as his travels abroad.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Who are the new bombshells on Love Island All Stars 2025?

Who are the new bombshells on Love Island All Stars 2025? Meet Danielle and Sammy

Love Island All Stars 2025

Love Island All Stars has seen a number of people leave the villa

Who left Love Island All Stars? Full list of dumped Islanders revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Sammy Root and Jess Harding were the winners of Love Island season 10

What happened between Sammy Root and Jess Harding? Their Love Island split explained

Mo Gilligan first joined the Masked Singer UK for series two.

Why is Mo Gilligan not on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer

Love Island has a series of strict rules.

Love Island rules: Everything that could get contestants kicked out the villa

Love Island All Stars 2025

Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy is set to be released in 2025

Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy release date, trailer, cast and plot revealed

Scott was left blindsided by Luca's comments.

What happened between Luca Bish and Scott Thomas? Their explosive Love Island row explained

Love Island All Stars 2025

Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint met on Love Island

What happened between Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint? Their Love Island relationship explained
MAFS Australia expert Alessandra Rampolla

MAFS Australia expert Alessandra Rampolla's age, husband and weight loss journey revealed

TV & Movies

Grace Jackson is returning to Love Island

Grace Jackson facts: Age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Fans have been keen to learn more about Ron Hall's eye

What happened to Ron Hall's eye? Love Island star's injury and blindness explained

John Aiken is an expert on MAFS Australia

John Aiken facts: MAFS expert's age, wife, children and Instagram revealed

Here's how to make a perfect Negroni - and some with a twist

How to make the perfect Negroni... and other recipes for a twist on the classic cocktail

Food & Drink

MAFS Australia will return in 2025

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK? Release date revealed

Married at First Sight

Who has left The Masked Singer? All the celebrities unmasked so far

The Masked Singer 2025 celebrities unmasked so far

The Masked Singer

Fans of the show are suspicious of the former couple.

Love Island fans convinced Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore 'faked' split to reunite on All Stars

Love Island All Stars 2025

Love Island All Stars has seen various couples pair up

Which Love Island All Stars are still together? The 2025 relationships revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Montel McKenzie and Leah Taylor met on Love Island

What happened between Montel and Leah? Their Love Island relationship explained

Montel McKenzie is returning to Love Island

Montel McKenzie facts: Age, ex-girlfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained

Here's why the Love Island All Stars cast look so different

Love Island All Stars 2025 transformations: What cosmetic surgery and fillers have they had?

Love Island All Stars 2025

Danielle Sellers is joining Love Island All Stars

Danielle Sellers facts: Age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained

Fans are wondering if Paul and Carina from MAFS Australia are still together

Are MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul still together?

Married at First Sight

Luca Bish is taking part in Love Island All Stars

Luca Bish facts: Love Island star's age, ex-girlfriends and Love Island history explained

Eliot is one of the grooms on MAFS Australia

Meet Eliot from MAFS Australia: Age, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Carina is hoping to find love on MAFS Australia

Meet Carina from MAFS Australia: Age, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Lauren is one of the brides on MAFS Australia

Meet Lauren from MAFS Australia: Age, job, Instagram and Jono McCullough romance revealed

Married at First Sight