Sammy Root facts: Age, ex-girlfriends, Instagram, TOWIE and Love Island history explained

Sammy Root is one of the Love Island All Star contestants. Picture: Instagram/@sammyroot_/@jesshardingox

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Love Island All Star's Sammy Root including his age, when he was on Love Island, what happened between him and Jess Harding and whether he's on TOWIE.

Sammy Root is the next bombshell to enter the Love Island All Stars villa after splitting from his partner and fellow winner Jess Harding in 2023.

With Sammy already sharing a history with Elma Pazar, will these two reconnect in South Africa? Or will one of the other Islanders be more his type? We can't wait to find out!

As the former Love Island winner Sammy returns to the show, many fans are keen to learn more about the All Star.

How old is Sammy, when was he on Love Island, what happened between him and Jess and is he on Love Island?

Sammy Root is looking for romance on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram/@sammyroot_

Who is Sammy Root and how old is he?

Sammy was born on May 10th 2001, and celebrated his 23rd birthday in 2024.

Prior to taking part in Love Island Sammy was a Project Manager, however since leaving the show he has managed to carve out a successful media career.

When was Sammy Root on Love Island?

Sammy took part in Love Island season 10 which aired in 2023. He appeared on the show alongside Montel McKenzie, Leah Taylor and his eventual partner Jess Harding.

While Sammy and Jess had a rollercoaster of a relationship in the villa, they were ultimately crowned the winners of season 10 during the show's finale episode.

However shortly after the season ended these two split and decided to go their separate ways.

Sammy Root was part of the Love Island season 10 cast. Picture: ITV

What happened between Sammy Root and Jess Harding?

The couple split just two months after winning the show, with Jess reportedly dumping Sammy over the phone, leaving the All Star "blindsided" by the decision.

A source told The Sun at the time: "Sammy feels blindsided by the entire situation.

"He hasn't had any time to process Jess' decision privately and she didn't even give him the respect to speak face-to-face about her decision to end the relationship.

"Sammy was absolutely under the impression they could work things out once seeing each other in person again. He is completely gutted about the split."

Sammy Root and Jess Harding split soon after Love Island ended. Picture: ITV

Sammy eventually broke his silence regarding their break- up, telling The Sun: "To be totally clear - I at least wanted a face-to-face conversation to see if our relationship could be saved and felt this would be a respectful way forward.

"We had the most incredible experience winning Love Island and I genuinely saw a future with Jess. I was committed and respectful to our relationship. Unfortunately things don't always work out the way you'd hoped."

Jess Harding reportedly dumped Sammy Root via phone call. Picture: ITV

Is Sammy Root on TOWIE?

After leaving Love Island, Sammy swapped South Africa for Essex as he joined the cast of TOWIE in 2024. Whilst on the show he shared a flirtation with fellow castmate and Islander Elma, so could sparks fly when they reunite?

An insider told The Sun: "Elma has said the attraction with Sammy was nothing more than flirtation as she’s conscious they have an age gap of nearly 10 years, but Love Island execs hope under the South African sun, love could bloom."

What is Sammy Root's Instagram?

Fans can follow Sammy on Instagram @sammyroot_ where he currently boasts over 345,000 followers.

The TV star often shares pictures of his days out as well as his travels abroad.