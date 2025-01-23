When does Love Island All Stars 2025 finish?

23 January 2025, 10:48

Love Island All Stars is taking over our winter TV watching
Love Island All Stars is taking over our winter TV watching. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

How long will Love Island All stars be on for this series? And is there a date for the final? Here's everything you need to know.

Love Island All Stars 2025 is bringing us plenty of drama this season from surprise bombshells to feisty exes and sudden friend zones - but how long will the drama last?

With the cast expanding by the week, the likes of Ron Hall, Kaz Crossley, Luca Bish and Gabby Allen have no idea when they will be dumped from the villa but we do know there's an end date approaching.

With no Casa Amor on the All Stars series, but with more twists and turns than ever before, the final date is typically a lot earlier than the season we see in the summer.

Here's when Love Island All Stars finishes and the potential final date.

Love Island All Stars will crown a winning couple at the end
Love Island All Stars will crown a winning couple at the end. Picture: ITV2

When does Love Island All Stars finish?

After starting on January 13th, we can expect a few weeks of drama from our Love Island All Stars contestants as they figure out who they want to couple up with and hopefully go home with too.

However, for the winter series, the time they spend in the villa is shorter than those who enter in the summer.

At this time, ITV2 producers haven't revealed exactly when the All Stars final will be but a logical guess is February 17th. This is based on the series last year, where Tom Clare and Molly Smith won, that lasted five weeks.

Love Island producers made the conscious decision to keep the All Stars series shorter as they were worried two series a year would be "overkill".

Maya Jama will host the final of Love Island All Stars 2025 in February
Maya Jama will host the final of Love Island All Stars 2025 in February. Picture: ITV2

What do Love Island All Stars contestants win?

Despite some of them having already won a series of Love Island, and them all going on to have showbiz careers, there is still a £50,000 prize fund to be won.

Not only will the winning couple have found love, but they will also be flying home £25,000 richer. That's not to mention all the deals and lucrative offers that no doubtedly will come their way.

