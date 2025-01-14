Casey O'Gorman facts: Age, ex-girlfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained

Casey O'Gorman is taking part in Love Island All Stars 2025
Casey O'Gorman is taking part in Love Island All Stars 2025. Picture: Instagram/@caseyogorman/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Casey O'Gorman is returning to the Love Island All Stars villa but how old is he, when was he on Love Island, who are his ex-girlfriends and does he have Instagram?

Love Island All Stars 2025 will see 2024 cast member Casey O'Gorman return to the show once again in the hopes of finding his forever partner.

Casey is making Love Island history as the first Islander to appear on the show three times. From his original season in which he coupled up with Claudia Fogarty and Rosie Seabrook, to his journey on All Stars which saw him explore connections with Georgia Harrison and Eve Gale, Casey has been through it all.

Despite his various attempts at finding love (including joining the cast of Made In Chelsea) the influencer is hoping third time's a charm as he joins Love Island yet again.

But how old is Casey O'Gorman, when was he on Love Island, who are his ex-girlfriends and does he have Instagram?

Casey O'Gorman smiles with his dogs
Casey O'Gorman is looking to find his perfect partner on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram/@caseyogorman

Who is Casey O'Gorman and how old is he?

Casey was born on October 30th 1996, meaning he celebrated his 28th birthday in 2024.

Prior to entering the Love Island world Casey was a recruitment consultant, however since finding fame Casey has grown his social media career and worked with a number of brands over the years.

Casey O'Gorman is returning to All Stars in 2025
Casey O'Gorman is returning to All Stars in 2025. Picture: ITV

When was Casey O'Gorman first on Love Island? 

Casey O'Gorman was coupled up with Claudia Fogarty, 29, in season nine of Love Island in 2023.

Whilst on the show, their relationship hit a hurdle when Casey found a connection with bombshell Rosie Seabrook. Soon after Claudia and Casey split, with him leaving the Villa with Rosie. Their partnership ended shortly after they exited the show, with Casey and Claudia growing closer on the outside world.

Despite bonding outside the villa, Casey and Claudia decided to remain friends and not pursue their relationship further.

In 2024 Casey decided to give Love Island another go and star in the All Stars season. Whilst his relationship with Georgia Harrison stalled, he found friendship with Eve Gale and the pair left the show together.

Casey O'Gorman was coupled up with Claudia Fogarty on Love Island season nine
Casey O'Gorman was coupled up with Claudia Fogarty on Love Island season nine. Picture: ITV

Who has Casey O'Gorman dated?

Since leaving Love Island All Stars last year, Casey joined the cast of Made In Chelsea which his connection with castmate Julia 'Muffin' Pollard become to talk of the show.

Whilst thesse two never confirmed their relationship, it's clear that things haven't worked out as Casey is now starring on All Stars.

What is Casey O'Gorman's Instagram?

Fans can follow Casey on Instagram @caseyogorman where he currently boasts over 275,000 followers.

The TV star often shares pictures of his travels abroad as well as his days out with friends.

