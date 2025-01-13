Is Marcel still married? Love Island star’s explosive split from wife Rebecca explained

Marcel Somerville and his wife Rebecca Vieira tied the knot in 2022. Picture: Instagram/@rebeccavieirax

By Hope Wilson

What happened between Marcel Somerville and Rebecca Vieira? Here is everything you need to know about their dramatic break-up and whether they're still married.

Love Island All Stars will see Blazin' Squad star Marcel Somerville, 39, return to the villa for another chance at love, however the fact he is currently married may throw a spanner in the works.

Whilst some viewers are eagerly awaiting the reunion of Marcel and his ex-girlfriend Gabby Allen, 32, following their fiery split, other fans are more interested in the status of his marriage to Rebecca Vieira, 29, whom he tied the knot with in 2022.

The couple share three-year-old son Roman together, however two years into their marriage the pair announced they were to divorce, after infidelity rocked their relationship.

But is Marcel still married, what happened between him and his wife and what has she said about him taking part in Love Island All Stars?

Marcel Somerville and Rebecca Viera were wed in 2022. Picture: Instagram/@rebeccavieirax

What happened between Marcel and his wife Rebecca?

In 2024 Marcel revealed he and his wife of two years Rebecca had split, after the mother-of-one was caught sending messages to rapper Slim Jxmmi.

Upon discovering her deception, a source told The Mirror at the time: "Marcel is absolutely devastated. Rebecca was his life and he’d changed so many things about his lifestyle to make her happy.

"Everything he did, everything he worked for was for his wife and his son. The poor guy feels like he’s in a nightmare and he keeps hoping he’ll wake up.

"For him to know that Rebecca was telling another man she loves him, and then spent Valentine's Day with him has completely broken him.

"He doesn’t know what he’s going to do now but he’s moved out of the family home and is living with friends at the moment."

Marcel Somerville's wife Rebecca Vieira was caught messaging a rapper behind her husband's back. Picture: Instagram/@rebeccavieirax

Rebecca eventually broke her silence regarding the rumours, telling followers: "By now most of you would have seen what's going on. I've made a huge mistake, I've embarrassed not only my husband but myself and both our families."

She continued: "My actions were foolish and have hurt so many people around us but most importantly my husband.

"I've said a lot of things that I shouldn't have and it was stupid of me so I won't sit here and justify my actions, those decisions should have never been made."

Rebecca added: "I want to publicly apologise to my Marcel, just as loudly as the rest of the noise. For all the hurt, embarrassment and pain I have put him through there is nothing and no one in the world that comes before you and our family. No one could ever compare."

Marcel Somerville and Rebecca Vieira share son Roman together. Picture: Instagram/@marcel_rockyb

Speaking to The Mirror prior to entering Love Island All Stars, Marcel spoke of his split, saying: "I never expected something like this would happen in my life.

"You do put up walls, you do create new boundaries. It’s hard to put your heart on your sleeve again and trust someone straight away. I always say, 'I'll trust you until you show me that I can’t'."

Is Marcel still married?

Technically Marcel is still married to his wife Rebecca, although the couple are in the process of divorce.

Speaking about where their relationship is currently, Marcel said: "Divorce can take a while, but if I'm not with someone and I'm not in a relationship with that person, is it fair for me to be like 'oh cool'.

"I'm not going to do anything for like the next year and a half or two years, whatever it is, until my divorce is filed for me to move on and start living my life again?"

Marcel Somerville has joined the cast of Love Island All Stars 2025. Picture: ITV

What has Rebecca said about Marcel going on Love Island All Stars?

Marcel's wife Rebecca hasn't publicly commented on Marcel entering the villa, however she has posted a cryptic quote which many fans think is aimed at her estranged husband.

The influencer shared a quote after Marcel's appearance on the show was confirmed, which read: "What makes you beautiful is that you stayed soft in a life that tried to harden you."