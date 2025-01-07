When does Love Island All Stars start? Release date, time, days and channel revealed

The Love Island All Stars 2025 release date and time have been revealed. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

It's not long until Love Island All Stars returns to our screens for a second series, but when does it begin, what channel is it on and is it shown every day?

Love Island All Stars is back in 2025 as we prepare for a long hot winter with some of our favourite Islanders as they return to the villa alongside host Maya Jama.

This year we're welcoming Scott Thomas, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Gabby Allen, Curtis Pritchard, Kaz Crossley, Nas Majeed, Catherine Agbaje, Olivia Hawkins, Ronnie Vint, Luca Bish, India Reynolds, Marcel Sommerville and Elma Pazar back to the island for their second chance at love.

After a successful series in 2024, we're hoping this year's cast will be just as loved-up. Who can forget watching series one winners Molly Smith and Tom Clare navigate the love square between them Georgia Steel and Calum Jones, as well as lovebirds Josh Ritchie and Sophie Piper finding romance in the South African villa.

But when does Love Island 2025 start, what time does it begin, and on what channel can you watch the show? Here is everything you need to know about the 2025 All Stars season.

The Love Island All Stars cast have been revealed. Picture: ITV

When does Love Island All Stars start?

Love Island All Stars will begin on Monday January 13th as the superstar series returns to our screens once again.

This year we'll be able to see exes Marcel and Gabby reunite for the first time since their split after leaving the villa as a couple in season three. Series two favourite Scott Thomas will also be looking for love, as well as season eight winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

What channel is Love Island All Stars on?

Fans can watch Love Island All Stars on TV via ITV2 and stream the show online through ITVX. After airing on TV, the episodes will be available to rewatch on ITVX shortly after.

Watch the Love Island All Stars teaser here:

Maya Jama looks at lineup in Love Island All Stars tease

What time does Love Island All Stars start?

Viewers will be able to catch Love Island All Stars from 9pm. How long the show lasts depends from episode to episode, however each one will have a run time of at least one hour.

What days is Love Island All Stars on?

A new episode of Love Island All Stars will air every night, apart from Saturday when Unseen Bits will be shown instead. This special show involves clips of activities from the villa which were not included in the episodes from that week.