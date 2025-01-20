Grace Jackson facts: Age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained

Grace Jackson is returning to Love Island. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Grace Jackson is returning to Love Island All Stars, but how old is she, when was she on Love Island, what happened between her and Reuben Collins and did she date Marcus Rashford.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars is welcoming Grace Rosà Jackson, 25, back to the villa as one of the bombshells who will certainly be causing a stir with her fellow Islanders.

During her first time on the show, Grace became known for her relationships with Reuben Collins and TOWIE star Joey Essex, however their connections fizzled out shortly after the series ended. Since leaving the show Grace's love life has come under the spotlight, especially her rumoured fling with footballer Marcus Rashford!

As Grace returns to our screens for another shot at love, fans are keen to learn more about the successful influencer.

But how old is Grace, when was she on Love Island, what happened between her and Reuben, did she date Marcus Rashford and does she have Instagram?

Grace Jackson is looking for romance on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Who is Grace Jackson and how old is she?

Grace was born on August 26th 1998, meaning she celebrated her 26th birthday in 2024.

Since taking part on Love Island, Grace has continued her modelling career, working with brand such as Fashion Nova and Boohoo.

When was Grace first on Love Island?

Grace appeared on the eleventh series of Love Island in 2024. Whilst on the show she reunited with ex-fling Joey Essex, however their romance came to an end when he partnered with Jessy Potts. Grace then developed a connection with Reuben Collins and the pair left the show together.

Grace Jackson first appeared on Love Island in 2024. Picture: ITV

What happened between Grace and Reuben?

After leaving the villa, Grace and Reuben tried to make their relationship work, but the pair split around a month after exiting the show.

Speaking about their split, Reuben told The Sun: "I can't speak for her, but since we came out it has been quite busy and there's a lot to deal with.

"We've both been very busy and with the long distance it was difficult. I wish her all the best, she wishes me all the best. There are no bad feelings. We had a great experience together."

Grace also confirmed the pair were on civil terms, revealing: "Reuben is one of the loveliest people I’ve ever met, there’s no bad blood at all, we’re just good friends and we still touch base from time to time."

Grace Jackson and Reuben Collins met on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Who has Grace Jackson dated and who are her ex-boyfriends?

Since leaving Love Island, Grace has kept her love life out of the public eye, however there were rumours last year that she was dating Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford.

However their romance came to an end in late 2024, with a source telling The Sun: "Grace realised that Marcus wasn’t serious about her and has unfollowed him on Instagram.

"She realised there was no future so she has decided to cut ties."

They continued: "When the opportunity arose to take part in Love Island All Stars this winter Grace jumped at the chance, she is still young in her career and is keen to maximise the exposure to help with her modelling work and net campaign deals.

"If she finds love on the show that’s a bonus, especially since she didn’t meet a suitable match in the summer."

The insider added: "As far as she is concerned it’s Marcus’ loss, she is putting her best foot forward and can’t wait to enjoy some winter sun in gloomy January."

Grace Jackson and Marcus Rashford were rumoured to be dating. Picture: Getty/Alamy

What is Grace's Instagram?

Fans can follow Grace on Instagram @gracexrosa where she currently boasts over 611,000 followers.

The influencer often shares images of her holidays abroad as well as her nights out with friends.