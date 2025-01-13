Catherine Agbaje facts: Age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained

13 January 2025

Catherine Agbaje is taking part in Love Island All Stars 2025
Catherine Agbaje is taking part in Love Island All Stars 2025. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Love Island All Star's Catherine Agbaje is returning to our screens, but how old is she, who are her ex-boyfriends and when was she on Love Island?

Catherine Agbaje is on the lookout for romance as she joins the stellar cast of Love Island All Stars 2025.

After her first time on the show saw her develop connections with Scott van-der-Sluis and Elom Ahlijah-Wilson, Catherine is hoping this time she will find her perfect partner.

As we prepare to welcome her to to the villa, fans are keen to know more about the TV star and she embarks on her quest for love.

But how old is Catherine Agbaje, when was she on Love Island, who are her ex-boyfriends and does she have Instagram?

Catherine Agbaje is returning to the Love Island villa
Catherine Agbaje is returning to the Love Island villa. Picture: Getty

Who is Catherine Agbaje and how old is she? 

Catherine was born on June 23rd 2000, and celebrated her 24th birthday in 2024.

Prior to entering the Love Island villa, Catherine was a commercial real estate agent, however she has now become a successful influencer, working with brands such as Shein and Oh Polly.

When was Catherine Agbaje first on Love Island?

Catherine took part in the 10th season of Love Island, which aired in 2023. For the majority of the series Catherine was in a couple with Scott van-der-Sluis, however her head was turned during Casa Amor and she partnered up with Elom Ahlijah-Wilson.

However their romance wasn't meant to be and the two split days after leaving the villa.

Fans were rooting for Scott van-der-Sluis and Catherine Agbaje to get back together
Fans were rooting for Scott van-der-Sluis and Catherine Agbaje to get back together. Picture: Instagram/Love Island

Who has Catherine dated?

Since leaving the villa, fans were keen for Catherine and Scott to reunite, however the pair decided they'd rather be friends than in a relationship.

Following this, it doesn't appear that Catherine has dated anyone else, however she is looking for a future partner on All Stars.

What is Catherine's Instagram?

Fans can follow Catherine on Instagram @catherine_agbaje where she currently has over 204,000 followers.

The influencer will often share images of her nights out with friends and various business ventures.

