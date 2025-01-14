Love Island defends casting Marcel Somerville despite him still being married

14 January 2025, 12:12

Marcel Somerville is currently in the process of divorcing his wife
Marcel Somerville is currently in the process of divorcing his wife. Picture: Instagram/@rebeccavieirax - ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

A Love Island All Stars producer has responded to the criticism Marcel Somerville, 39, has faced after he re-entered the villa while technically still married to estranged wife Rebecca Viera.

Marcel, who came face-to-face with his ex-girlfriend Gabby Allen during day one in the Love Island All Stars villa, has been cast as one of the returning stars of the show for a second chance at love.

However, some viewers have complained about Marcel's return to the villa after it was revealed that, while he is currently going through a divorce, he is still technically married to the mother of his son, Rebecca.

Now, Love Island executive producer Mike Spencer has set the record straight, defending the show's decision for casting Marcel.

Marcel Somerville is entering the Love Island All Stars villa despite still being married!
Marcel Somerville is entering the Love Island All Stars villa despite still being married! Picture: ITV

“He had a wife! Marcel is single," Mike said: "He’s ready to mingle. Give the guy a break. He’s had a tough time.”

He continued: “Well, I don’t know much about his life. But I think he’s a really good guy. He’s so sweet and he’s looking for love. So we are the home of love. We create proper relationships. So why not come and give it a go?”

Marcel Somerville and Rebecca Viera were wed in 2022
Marcel Somerville and Rebecca Viera were wed in 2022. Picture: Instagram/@rebeccavieirax

Marcel started dating Rebecca shortly after his split from Gabby in 2018 and the pair welcomed a son together in January 2021. In August 2022, the pair tied the knot.

After less than a year of marriage, Marcel and his wife announced their split after Rebecca admitted to cheating on him with American rapper Slim Jxmmi.

In a statement shared on her social media at the time, Rebecca wrote: "I’ve made a huge mistake. I’ve embarrassed not only my husband but myself and both our families. My actions were foolish and have hurt so many people around us but most importantly my husband.”

She added: “I want to publicly apologise to my Marcel, just as loudly as the rest of the noise. For all the hurt, embarrassment and pain I have put him through there is nothing and no one in the world that comes before you and our family. No one could ever compare."

