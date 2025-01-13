Marcel Somerville facts: Age, ex-wife, son Instagram and Love Island history explained

Marcel Somerville is taking part in Love Island All Stars 2025. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Marcel Somerville is joining the cast of Love Island All Stars but is he still married, who is his wife, what happened between him and Gabby Allen and when was he first on Love Island?

Love Island All Stars 2025 is set to bring back Blazin' Squad icon Marcel Somerville to the villa, as he hopes to find his perfect partner.

Marcel's first time on the show saw him couple up with Gabby Allen, however adultery put an end to their blossoming relationship shortly after the lovebirds left the show. But will sparks fly between the two when they are reunited on All Stars? We can't wait to find out!

Since finding fame on the show, Marcel has gone on to welcome a son and marry, however after announcing his divorce from wife Rebecca last year, many fans are keen to learn more about the Love Island legend.

But how old is Marcel, when was he first on Love Island, why did he and Gabby split, who is his wife and son, and does he have Instagram?

Marcel Somerville is returning to the Love Island villa. Picture: Getty

Who is Marcel Somerville and how old is he?

Marcel was born on January 7th 1986, and celebrated his 39th birthday in 2025.

Prior to finding Love Island fame, Marcel was best known for being part of the band Blazin' Squad.

When was Marcel Somerville first on Love Island?

Marcel took part in Love Island series three which aired in 2017. During his time on the show, Marcel became known for telling his fellow Islanders he was a member of Blazin' Squad, which quickly became his catchphrase.

After some time in the villa, Marcel eventually found a connection with Gabby Allen, and the pair became a solid couple on the show.

Marcel Somerville was on Love Island in 2017. Pictured alongside Gabby Allen. Picture: ITV

What happened between Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen?

While Marcel and Gabby appeared to be one of the strongest couples on Love Island season three, it wasn't meant to be and the pair split less than a year after meeting each other.

The cause of their break-up was rumoured to be infidelity, as reports at the time claimed that Gabby had caught Marcel cheating whilst they were on holiday.

Speaking about reuniting with his ex on All Stars, Marcel told The Sun: "I feel like it would be pretty nice coming face-to-face with Gabby because the last time a lot happened after we came out of the villa. I made my mistakes, I put my hands up.

"But after that situation we bumped into each other and had a conversation and talked about everything and hugged it out. It was a very amicable ending to our life. But I haven’t seen her since that point.

"It will be nice to catch-up and see how she’s been getting on. I’ve seen that she’s had romances since but obviously we’ve both moved on and both grown. It would be nice to have a catch-up and be friends."

Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville are no longer together. Picture: Instagram/@gabbydawnallen

Who is Marcel Somerville's wife?

Despite entering Love Island All Stars, Marcel is actually still technically married to his wife Rebecca Viera.

The couple, who share three-year-old son Roman, were married for two years before Marcel discovered his wife had sent messages to rapper Slim Jxmmi behind her husband's back.

Speaking about his current marital situation, Marcel told The Sun: "I filed for divorce last year, we’re currently separated, I am single – but divorces can take a certain period of time."

He also told The Mirror: "I never expected something like this would happen in my life. You do put up walls, you do create new boundaries.

"It’s hard to put your heart on your sleeve again and trust someone straight away. I always say, 'I'll trust you until you show me that I can’t."

After Marcel was announced as a cast member on All Stars, Rebecca shared a cryptic message online, which many fans believe was aimed at her estranged husband.

The mother of one posted: "What makes you beautiful is that you stayed soft in a life that tried to harden you."

Marcel Somerville and Rebecca Viera are in the process of divorce. Picture: Instagram/@rebeccavieirax

What is Marcel Somerville's Instagram?

Fans can follow Marcel on Instagram @marcel_rockyb where he currently boasts over 600,000 followers.

The Blazin' Squad star often shares images of his travels abroad as well as cute pictures of his son Roman.