Love Island's Lana Jenkins breaks silence as ex Ron Hall returns for All Stars

21 January 2025, 12:05

Lana Jenkins has responded to her ex-boyfriend Ron Hall re-entering Love Island
Lana Jenkins has responded to her ex-boyfriend Ron Hall re-entering Love Island. Picture: Instagram/@ronhall__/ITV

By Hope Wilson

After splitting in 2023, Lana Jenkins has told fans how she really feels about her ex-boyfriend Ron Hall taking part in Love Island All Stars.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ron Hall, 27, has entered the Love Island All Stars villa and his ex-girlfriend Lana Jenkins, 27, has reacted to her former beau returning to the show.

After making history as the first visually impaired contestant to take part in Love Island, Ron and Lana stole viewers hearts in 2023 as their relationship developed throughout the series.

Ultimately things didn't work out for the pair and they split shortly after leaving the show. Since then they appear to have a cordial relationship, however Lana has now revealed how she's feeling seeing her ex back on Love Island.

Taking to Instagram on the night Ron headed into the villa as a bombshell, Lana stated how she truly felt.

Ron Hall coupled up with Lana Jenkins but the pair split shortly after leaving Love Island
Ron Hall coupled up with Lana Jenkins but the pair split shortly after leaving Love Island. Picture: ITV

The 27-year-old shared a selfie with her hand her head with the words "Stop it right now" written below.

This statement comes over a year after the pair split three months after leaving Love Island. At the time it was rumoured the couple broke-up following a series of rows, whilst other reports suggested distance was a factor as Ron lived in Essex and Lana was in Manchester.

Speaking about their parting, Ron stated: "I think it was for multiple reasons. The world is a bit nuts, sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t and if it was in another world it might have worked."

Lana Jenkins reacted to Ron Hall taking part in Love Island All Stars
Lana Jenkins reacted to Ron Hall taking part in Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram/@lanajenkinss

The pair still follow each other on Instagram, however Ron has previously revealed he would leave All Stars if Lana took part in the show.

Speaking about the possibility of her entering the villa, Ron revealed on the I'm Wrong, He's Right podcast with Tanyel Revan: "There's a more difficult scenario if I was to be in there... if, obviously Lana would be in there, it would be a little bit trickier.

"I would just leave this time. If I was having a bad time, I would just go."

Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall were a fan favourite couple on Love Island
Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall were a fan favourite couple on Love Island. Picture: Getty

He continued: "Don't get me wrong, this is hand on heart, honest truth. If, hypothetically we were both on there, and she was cracking on with other fellas, which would happen, and other blokes that I probably know...

"Like, what bloke... it's such a beta male thing to be in a villa with your ex-missus cracking on with other fellas and actually watching it."

With more Islanders set to enter the All Stars villa, it is currently unknown of Lana will be taking part in the series.

