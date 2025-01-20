Ron Hall facts: Age, ex-girlfriends, eye, Instagram and Love Island history explained

Ron Hall is taking part in Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Ron Hall is taking part in Love Island All Stars 2025, but how old is he, when did he and Lana Jenkins split, what happened between him and Lydia Karakyriakou and is he blind?

Love Island All Stars 2025 is set to see Ron Hall enter the villa for second time, as he tries to find his perfect match.

Making history as the first visually impaired contestant on Love island, fans watched as Ron and Lana Jenkins grow close in the villa and leave the show as a couple during their first season of the show. Unfortunately it wasn't meant to be and the pair split shortly after exiting the show.

However this wasn't the end of Ron's Love Island journey, as his recent relationship with Casa Amor favourite Lydia Karakyriakou hit the headlines last year. However things between these two turned frosty when they split just days before Love Island All Stars launched.

Now as he returns to our screens once again, fans are keen to learn more about the influencer as he starts to build connections with his fellow Islanders.

But how old is Ron, when was he on Love Island, what happened between him and Lana and who is his ex-girlfriend?

Ron Hall is looking for romance on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram/@ronhall__

Who is Ron Hall and how old is he?

Ron was born on August 20th 1997, and celebrated his 27th birthday in 2024.

Prior to entering the Love Island villa, Ron was a financial advisor, however he has now turned his attention to influencing as well as podcast host with his villa co-star Tanyel Revan.

When was Ron Hall first on Love Island?

Ron starred on the ninth season of Love Island which aired in 2023. Whilst on the show Ron caused a stir when he was involved in a love triangle with Lana and Tanyel, however he eventually realised his stronger connection with with Lana.

Despite some rocky moments on the show, including Ron's fleeting romance with Ellie Spence, he and Lana left the show as a couple.

Ron Hall was a contestant on Love Island in 2023. Picture: ITV

What happened between Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins?

Whilst they tried to make their relationship work on the outside world, Ron and Lana ended up parting ways three months after leaving the show.

Speaking to The Sun a few months after their split in 2023, Ron said: "I will never do a dating show again, I will never have a relationship in the public eye again because I think it ruins it. It played a part in mine and Lana's relationship.

"I think relationship programmes are quite forced and it doesn't happen naturally, it's great and it works."

He then went on to reveal that the pair now had a cordial friendship and they currently follow each other on Instagram.

Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins split shortly after leaving Love Island. Picture: Instagram/Love Island

What happened between Ron Hall and Lydia Karakyriakou?

In November 2024, Ron and Lydia appeared to confirm their relationship by posting a picture together.

Winner of the 2023 series Kai Fagan commented: "Omg finally a soft launch, so happy you and @lydiakarax have gone official 🙌👏🔥"

However it seems that only a month later the pair had called it quits, with Ron now looking for his future girlfriend on Love Island once again.

An insider told The Sun: "Ron was approached for the All Stars series shortly after his split with Lydia.

"He’s ready to throw himself back into the Love Island experience and see if sparks fly with someone new."

Ron Hall and Lydia Karakyriakou. Picture: Instagram/@ronhall__

What happened to Ron Hall's eye?

Following a sporting accident in childhood, Ron suffered an injury to one of his eyes which caused blindness.

Speaking about the incident, Ron said: "On meeting me, you'd never know I am blind in one eye. It was the result of a football injury when I was 8; I went in for a header and got kicked in the face."

He continued: "If anything, losing something like that makes you realise that. It's not hindered me in any shape or form. It's a good conversation starter I must admit."

What is Ron Hall's Instagram?

Fans can follow Ron on Instagram @ronhall__ where he currently boasts over 338,000 followers.

The influencer often shares images of his holidays abroad as well as his nights out with friends.