What happened between Scott Thomas and Tina Stinnes? Their Love Island romance explained

17 January 2025, 20:30

Scott Thomas and Tina Stinnes met on Love Island in 2016
Scott Thomas and Tina Stinnes met on Love Island in 2016. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Fans are excited to see Scott Thomas and Tina Stinnes reunite on Love Island All Stars, after their previous time on the show saw a connection spark between the two.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars 2025 will see bombshell Tina Stinnes return to the villa alongside fellow season two Islander Scott Thomas.

After first appearing on the show back in 2016, Scott and Tina shared a fleeting romance, however his connection with Kady McDermott stifled any chance of the pair getting together.

But with the pair previously admitting they were attracted to each other, fans are hoping these two will finally let their relationship blossom in the villa.

But what happened between Scott and Tina? Here is everything you need to know about their Love Island journey.

Scott Thomas and Tina Stinnes had a short romance on Love Island
Scott Thomas and Tina Stinnes had a short romance on Love Island. Picture: ITV

What happened between Scott and Tina?

Back in 2016 Scott and Tina were contestants on the second season of Love Island.

Upon entering the vill as a bombshell, Scott caught Tina's eye and the newbie was keen to get to know the popular Mancunian. So when she was offered to pick one boy to go on a date with, it was no surprise that Tina chose Scott to join her.

However this went down like a lead ballon with Scott's partner Kady, who hurled insults at the pair as they headed off on their romantic date.

Tina Stinnes asked Scott Thomas on a date
Tina Stinnes asked Scott Thomas on a date. Picture: ITV

Despite Scott and Tina getting along swimmingly, Kady was still very much on Scott's mind, so he and Tina decided to remain friends.

After leaving the villa Kady and Scott tried to give their relationship a go, however it wasn't meant to be and the pair split in 2017.

Kady McDermott was not impressed by Tina Stinnes adn Scott Thomas' date
Kady McDermott was not impressed by Tina Stinnes adn Scott Thomas' date. Picture: ITV

Whilst it doesn't seem that Scott and Tina tried reignite their romance on the outside world, the pair seem keen to get to know each other on All Stars.

Upon seeing Scott again on Love Island, Tina said: "I had to try again! I’m a little bit thrown, it was 8 years ago!"

While Scott went on to add: "I’ve always been intrigued by you cause we didn’t get our chance last time, you were always my original type."

We can't wait to see how things unfold between these two!

