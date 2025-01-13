Scott Thomas facts: Love Island star's age, ex-girlfriends, famous brothers and business revealed

Love Island All Stars welcomes back Scott Thomas to the villa for 2025. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

When was Scott Thomas first on Love Island? And who was he coupled up with? Here's everything you need to know about the All Star as he re-enters the ITV2 villa.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Scott Thomas was a firm favourite in the villa when he first entered in season 2 all those years ago and now, he looks set to take on dating show again as he confirms his spot as an All Star.

Off to find love in South Africa with his fellow contestants including Gabby Allen, Marcel Sommerville, Olivia Hawkins and more, Scott his hoping to leave with a future wife.

Upon entering the Love Island All Stars villa, he said he is the "best version" of himself now and hopes that's enough to win over a potential girlfriend.

So as we get ready to watch Scott take on the dating game that is Love Island once more, here's everything you need to know from his age, career, famous family and of course his ex-girlfriends and dating history.

Scott Thomas famously dated Kady McDermott after meeting on Love Island series 2. Picture: Getty

Who is Scott Thomas and how old is he?

Scott first rose to fame in Love Island in season 2 but is also part of a very famous TV family in the form of the Thomas brothers. Now, with his own business, Scott feels settled career wise and is looking for someone to share it with.

As one of the older contestants in the villa, Scott is now 36 years old and will celebrate his next birthday on August 11th. He was 28 when he first appeared on the show.

Where is Love Island's Scott Thomas from?

As you'll hear in his accent, Scott is from Manchester where he also lives with all of his family.

Who are Scott Thomas's famous brothers and family?

Family is one of the most important things for Scott as he has twin brother, Adam Thomas, who has starred in Emmerdale and now Waterloo Road. He is also the younger brother of Ryan Thomas who has starred in Coronation Street and multiple other TV shows.

His soon-to-be sister-in-law is Lucy Mecklenburgh, a showbiz personality and popular influencer.

Scott Thomas is brothers with Adam and Ryan Thomas. Picture: Getty

Who are Scott Thomas's ex-girlfriends?

Not so lucky in love, hence why he's returning to the villa, Scott's dating history is pretty low-key.

Of course, one of his most famous relationships was with Kady McDermott, who he met on his series of Love Island. The couple came in third and lived together for around a year after the show. It's thought things didn't end well or amicably.

He was also linked to Love Island star Mary Bedford but neither confirmed or denied the dating rumours.

What year of Love Island was Scott Thomas originally on?

Appearing in series 2, Scott appeared on the show in 2017 alongside the likes of Alex Bowen, Olivia Buckland, Cara De La Hoyde, Nathan Massey, Zara holland and Malin Anderson.

Bombshells this series included Tina Stinnes, Adam Maxted and Katie Salmon.

What does Love Island's Scott Thomas do for a job?

Of course, Scott enjoys the social media influencer life but he also has a number of projects and businesses on the side.

This includes his families TikTok page, his podcast Learning As I Go and has his own PR company, The Social PR.

READ MORE: