Scott Thomas facts: Love Island star's age, ex-girlfriends, famous brothers and business revealed

13 January 2025, 08:43

Love Island All Stars welcomes back Scott Thomas to the villa for 2025
Love Island All Stars welcomes back Scott Thomas to the villa for 2025. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

When was Scott Thomas first on Love Island? And who was he coupled up with? Here's everything you need to know about the All Star as he re-enters the ITV2 villa.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Scott Thomas was a firm favourite in the villa when he first entered in season 2 all those years ago and now, he looks set to take on dating show again as he confirms his spot as an All Star.

Off to find love in South Africa with his fellow contestants including Gabby Allen, Marcel Sommerville, Olivia Hawkins and more, Scott his hoping to leave with a future wife.

Upon entering the Love Island All Stars villa, he said he is the "best version" of himself now and hopes that's enough to win over a potential girlfriend.

So as we get ready to watch Scott take on the dating game that is Love Island once more, here's everything you need to know from his age, career, famous family and of course his ex-girlfriends and dating history.

Scott Thomas famously dated Kady McDermott after meeting on Love Island series 2
Scott Thomas famously dated Kady McDermott after meeting on Love Island series 2. Picture: Getty

Who is Scott Thomas and how old is he?

Scott first rose to fame in Love Island in season 2 but is also part of a very famous TV family in the form of the Thomas brothers. Now, with his own business, Scott feels settled career wise and is looking for someone to share it with.

As one of the older contestants in the villa, Scott is now 36 years old and will celebrate his next birthday on August 11th. He was 28 when he first appeared on the show.

Where is Love Island's Scott Thomas from?

As you'll hear in his accent, Scott is from Manchester where he also lives with all of his family.

Who are Scott Thomas's famous brothers and family?

Family is one of the most important things for Scott as he has twin brother, Adam Thomas, who has starred in Emmerdale and now Waterloo Road. He is also the younger brother of Ryan Thomas who has starred in Coronation Street and multiple other TV shows.

His soon-to-be sister-in-law is Lucy Mecklenburgh, a showbiz personality and popular influencer.

Scott Thomas is brothers with Adam and Ryan Thomas
Scott Thomas is brothers with Adam and Ryan Thomas. Picture: Getty

Who are Scott Thomas's ex-girlfriends?

Not so lucky in love, hence why he's returning to the villa, Scott's dating history is pretty low-key.

Of course, one of his most famous relationships was with Kady McDermott, who he met on his series of Love Island. The couple came in third and lived together for around a year after the show. It's thought things didn't end well or amicably.

He was also linked to Love Island star Mary Bedford but neither confirmed or denied the dating rumours.

What year of Love Island was Scott Thomas originally on?

Appearing in series 2, Scott appeared on the show in 2017 alongside the likes of Alex Bowen, Olivia Buckland, Cara De La Hoyde, Nathan Massey, Zara holland and Malin Anderson.

Bombshells this series included Tina Stinnes, Adam Maxted and Katie Salmon.

What does Love Island's Scott Thomas do for a job?

Of course, Scott enjoys the social media influencer life but he also has a number of projects and businesses on the side.

This includes his families TikTok page, his podcast Learning As I Go and has his own PR company, The Social PR.

READ MORE:

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Mel Schilling was diagnosed with colon cancer last year, and has since been documenting her journey through surgery, chemotherapy and recovery

Mel Schilling cancer journey: Inside MAFS expert's health battle

Celebrities

Toad in the Hole is hoping to win The Masked Singer

Who is Toad in the Hole on the Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

The Masked Singer

Who has left The Masked Singer? All the celebrities unmasked so far

The Masked Singer 2025 celebrities unmasked so far

The Masked Singer

Jesy Nelson announces she is pregnant

Ex-Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson announces she is pregnant with twins

The Traitors full episode schedule revealed

When and what time is The Traitors on tonight? Full episode schedule explained

The Traitors

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson haven't always got along

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel's feud: Why the Fast and Furious stars fell out explained

Richard Hammond has announced his split from wife Mindy Hammond

Richard Hammond announces split from wife Mindy after 28 years together

Who is related on The Traitors?

Who are related on The Traitors? All the fan theories explained

The Traitors

Richard and Mindy Hammond have announced their split

Richard Hammond wife: Who is Mindy Hammond and how many children do they have?

The Traitors star Livi has a prosthetic eye following a cancer battle as a child

Why The Traitors star Livi has a prosthetic eye as she reveals cancer battle

The Traitors

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Here's what Claudia Winkleman is wearing for this series of The Traitors

Claudia Winkleman Traitors outfits: Everything she's worn and where to buy

The Traitors

The Love Island All Stars 2025 release date and time have been revealed

When does Love Island All Stars start? Release date, time, days and channel revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Who is in Love Island All Stars 2025?

Love Island All Stars line up 2025: Full cast and their show history revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Some Love Island All Stars series one couples are still together

Which Love Island All Stars couples are still together?

The bank holiday dates for the UK differ from country to country

UK bank holidays 2025: Full list of dates revealed

News

The Vivienne attending the RuPaul Drag race premiere, Bloomsbury Ballroom, London.

The Vivienne: RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner dies, aged 32

Armani has responded to being called the 'worst traitor ever'

The Traitors star Armani responds to backlash after being labelled 'worst traitor ever'

The Traitors

Meghan Markle is back

Meghan Markle rejoins Instagram as she unveils trailer for new lifestyle Netflix show

Royals

Meet the stars of series 3 of The Traitors

The Traitors 2025 full cast: Meet the line-up of series 3

The Traitors

The Traitors season 2 cast have been busy over the past year

The Traitors season 2 cast: Who won and where are they now?

The Traitors

Who is Wolf on the Masked Singer?

Who is Wolf on the Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

The Masked Singer

Who is Puffa Fish on the Masked Singer?

Who is Pufferfish on the Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

The Masked Singer

Who is Bear on the Masked Singer?

Who is Bear on the Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

The Masked Singer

Bush is taking part in The Masked Singer

Who is Bush on The Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

The Masked Singer

Holly Willoughby and husband Dan Baldwin have been married since August 2007

Holly Willoughby's husband and children: A closer look into their family life

Christopher Dean has been on Dancing on Ice since 2006

Christopher Dean facts: Dancing on Ice star's age, wife, children and more