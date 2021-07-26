Who is Casa Amor’s Mary Bedford? Meet the Love Island star who dated Chris Hughes

How old is Mary and when did the Casa Amor star go out with Chris Hughes?

Things are getting very exciting over on Love Island, with the Casa Amor bombshells ready to cause some chaos.

And one woman hoping to win over the boys is Mary Bedford, who has her eye on Liam Reardon.

But who is Mary and what happened with Chris Hughes? Here’s what we know…

Mary Bedford has joined the Casa Amor line up. Picture: ITV

How old is Mary Bedford?

Mary is a 22-year-old from Wakefield.

She describes herself as ‘a really positive person all the time’, adding: “I think I’ll spice things up. I think I will step on a few toes which will be interesting.

“I hate boring people. I can speak to anyone. The whole time I’ll be chewing someone’s ear off. That’s my coping mechanism, I just talk.”

What is Mary Bedford’s job?

Mary is a model and Instagram influencer who also has a YouTube channel with over one thousand subscribers.

Casa Amor's Mary Bedford is a model. Picture: Instagram

Opening up about her career, she said: “​​I shoot for loads of different brands. It’s literally the best job ever. I’ve been doing it full time for two years.”

She also appears to be friends with ex-Love Islanders Molly Mae Hague and Kaz Crossley.

When did Mary Bedford date Chris Hughes?

Mary and dated former Love Island star Chris Hughes back in 2020, a few months after he broke up with Little Mix star Jesy Nelson.

They were pictured kissing on a date at STK Restaurant in London, but they never shared photos of one another on social media.

A source told The Sun at the time: “Chris and Mary went out for a slap-up dinner and looked really close.

“They were ­kissing and cuddling and were all over each other when they headed out at the end of the evening. They headed off in a cab to the train station together and looked really sweet together. He even tied her shoelaces for her.”

It’s not clear what happened between the pair but it’s thought they split a short while later.

What is Mary Bedford’s Instagram?

You can find Mary on Instagram @mary_bedford where she takes a lot of photos in her swimwear...