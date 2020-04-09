When did Jesy Nelson and ex boyfriend Chris Hughes start dating and why did they split up?

Jesy Nelson has reportedly split with her boyfriend Chris Hughes. Picture: Instagram

Why did Jesy Nelson split with her boyfriend Chris Hughes? And how long were they together? Find out everything...

It was recently reported that Jesy Nelson had split from her Love Island boyfriend Chris Hughes.

The pair were seemingly inseparable after being spotted on their first date at the beginning of 2019, regularly sharing sweet photos on Instagram.

Unfortunately, a source recently revealed to The Sun, that they have now decided to go their separate ways.

But why did Jesy, 28, and Chris, 27, split and how long were they together? Find out everything…

Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson were together for 16 months. Picture: PA Images

Why did Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes split?

It was recently revealed that Jesy and Chris had broken up after just over a year together.

According to reports, the pair split while self isolating in their separate homes amid the coronavirus lockdown.

A source told The Sun Online: "Jesy and Chris split up a couple of weeks ago. It was all very amicable and they're still really good friends.

"Jesy rang Chris and led the conversation about their relationship and both agreed that it felt like it had run its course - they're both absolutely fine."

Jesy has since gone on to delete some photos of the pair together on Instagram, however many still remain.

When did Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes get together?

Jesy was first spotted on a date with former Love Island contestant Chris on January 16, 2019.

They reportedly spent the night mixing cocktails at Harry Potter themed bar The Cauldron in London.

A source told MailOnline at the time: "This was a first date for Chris and Jesy. Someone slid into the other's Instagram DMs."

On January 21, photos then emerged of the pair snogging in a kebab shop in Elephant & Castle, however they didn’t confirm their relationship until March 2019.

Before Chris, Jesy was with former rapper Harry James. She also briefly dated TOWIE star Chris Clark and previously to him, she was engaged to popstar Jake Roche.

Back in 2010, Jesy was with Jordan Banjo from Diversity for two years at the start of their careers.