Jesy Nelson: Boyfriend, net worth and tattoos

Jesy Nelson has been in the spotlight for almost a decade now, after shooting to fame on The X Factor back in 2011.

But who is she, who is her boyfriend and what tattoos does she have? Find out everything...

Who is Jesy Nelson and how old is she?

Jesy Nelson is part of girl band Little Mix - along with Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwalll.

The 28-year-old was born and raised in Romford, Essex by parents John Nelson and Janice White, and she has an older sister Jade and two brothers, Joseph and Jonathan.

Jesy has always loved drama and singing, and attended Sylvia Young and Yvonne Rhodes Theatre Schools when she was a teen.

She auditioned for The X Factor in 2011 as a solo artist, before being put into Little Mix by Simon Cowell.

Little Mix were the first group to win the competition, and following their victory, they signed with Simon Cowell's record label Syco Music.

They’ve since gone on to become the most successful girl group ever with huge hits such as ‘Shout Out To My Ex’ and ‘Woman Like Me.’

Jesy also starred in a documentary for BBC One and BBC Three titled Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out, which explored body image, mental health and online abuse. The documentary recently won the Factual Entertainment award at the 2020 National Television Awards.

Who is Jesy Nelson’s boyfriend, Chris Hughes?

Jesy Nelson is currently dating Love Island 2017 star Chris Hughes.

Rumours they were dating started early last year when they were spotted kissing in a kebab, but they didn’t confirm their relationship until March 2019.

Before Chris Hughes, 27, Jesy was with former rapper Harry James. She also briefly dated TOWIE star Chris Clark and previously to him, she was engaged to popstar Jake Roche.

Back in 2010, Jesy was with Jordan Banjo from Diversity for two years at the start of their careers.

What is Jesy Nelson’s net worth?

Jesy Nelson is estimated to have a net worth of around £3,000,000, while Little Mix are worth roughly £12,000,000.

What tattoos does Jesy Nelson have and what do they mean?

Jesy Nelson is covered tattoos with different meanings and symbols, which include a striking ink of a gun and LM5 tribute tattoo on her face.

Jesy recently got a Queen of hearts symbol on the left side of her face as a tribute to her Little Mix album.

She also has a gun tattooed on her ribcage, which is next to the phrase 'you were born an original so don’t die a copy’.

Jesy Nelson has a tattoo on her face. Picture: Instagram

In another tribute to her bandmates, Jesy has 'girl power' on her shoulder, as well as 'Keepers' written on her lower rib.

An upper bicep tattoo also reads: 'Music is the strongest form of magic', while her wrist tattoo of roman numerals 'XIX-VIII-XI' or '9-8-11' is the date that Little Mix was formed during X Factor boot camp.

In 2018, Jesy got three tattoos all at once, one saying 'amor', meaning love and the letters 'E' and 'J' which remain a mystery as her boyfriend at the time was Harry James.

The popstar also has a rose tattoo on her right arm, a rose and skull tattoo on her lower arm and an upper-arm inking reading 'Once upon a time' for ex-fiancée, Jake Roche.

Jesy also has a feather with an eye and a quote reading 'a tiger never loses sleep over the opinions of sheep'.

