All Saints star Nicole Appleton gives birth to baby girl after keeping pregnancy completely secret

13 March 2020, 11:21

The star has shared a number of pictures on her Instagram. Picture: Instagram
By Mared Parry

The singer has announced the exciting news on her social media profiles.

Nicole Appleton has given birth to a baby daughter with partner Stephen Haines after keeping her pregnancy completely secret for nine months.

None of the All Saints star's friends knew anything about her pregnancy, and she's revealed she wanted to keep it between her and Stephen, 47, until they announced the birth of baby Skipper.

READ MORE: Lucy Mecklenburgh announces birth of baby boy Roman with partner Ryan Thomas

Nicole has welcomed her first daughter, Skipper, into the world
Nicole has welcomed her first daughter, Skipper, into the world. Picture: Instagram

Nicole, 46, wrote on Instagram: "After hiding my pregnancy for the last 9 months...which was SOOOOO difficult & keeping her a secret from all my friends...

"I can finally announce our incredible news!!

"Our little girl ‘Skipper Hudson Haines’ has arrived Stephen & Gene are besotted!!! I’m SOOO HAPPY!!”

Nicole already has a son, Gene, with her ex-husband Oasis star Liam Gallagher who she divorced in 2014.

She's been in a relationship with millionaire Facebook boss Stephen since last year and the pair were rumoured to be moving to America.

Nicole and Stephen have been together since last year
Nicole and Stephen have been together since last year. Picture: Instagram

Stephen is British but lives in the US where he is pals with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

The couple's wonderful news has been celebrated on social media, with Nicole's Instagram announcement attracting over 28,000 likes and endless comments from friends.

Singer Matt Cardle commented: "Congrats guys!! ❤️" while Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore added: "Congratulations! Such wonderful news! ❤️"

Heart Breakfast presenter Amanda Holden commented: "OMG this is brilliant ❤"

Nicole (left) pictured in 2006 with band All Saints
Nicole (left) pictured in 2006 with band All Saints. Picture: PA

And former member of The Sugababes, Heidi Range also shared her well-wishes: "Congratulations Mummy & Daddy, absolutely wonderful news! Welcome to the world precious little lady 🐣💗🙏 x"

Nicole is a member of girl group All Saints with her sister Natalie Appleton, Melanie Blatt and Shaznay Lewis.

They formed back in 1996 and were behind some huge hits such as Pure Shores and Black Coffee, before breaking up in 2001, reuniting between 2006 and 2007, and then reforming for good in 2014.

