Jesy Nelson's boyfriend Chris Hughes apologises following shock NTAs fight

Chris took to Instagram to apologise after being photographed fighting with a pap at last night's National Television Awards.

Chris Hughes has released a statement apologising for getting into a fight with a photographer at the NTAs last night, revealing that he 'regrets' his actions.

Taking to his Instagram story, he wrote: "I want to address last nights altercation.

Chris Hughes was photographed getting into a fight with a pap last night. Picture: PA

"I was having an amazing night celebrating the award my girlfriend deservedly won.

"After coming out of our hotel a particular paparazzi decided to repeatedly call me a name I wouldn't call my worst enemy, and physically try and start an altercation.

"As everyone can see I retaliated back badly to this which I totally regret.

Chris issued an apology on his Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

"I'm human. No different to anyone elses. However I want to make everyone aware this was only in self defence. I hope people I care about, including my followers, family and friends can understand and forgive me.

"This night was about Jesys win and I'm sorry if I distracted anyone from this. Ultimately, I'm the proudest boyfriend ever and want to congratulate my amazing girlfriend for a deserving win. I am so proud of you."

Chris attended the bash with his girlfriend Jesy Nelson, who won the award in the Factual category for her documentary Odd One Out. Picture: PA

His words come after it was confirmed that police were investigating the incident, that took place in at the O2 Arena in Southeast London in the early hours of this morning.

A Met Police spokesperson told the Mirror: "We can confirm that at 03:52hrs on Wednesday, 29 January, police received a report of assault and criminal damage following an altercation between two men at Waterview Drive, Greenwich.

"The incident is reported to have taken place at a time between 23:00hrs on Tuesday, 28 January and 01:00hrs on Wednesday, 29 January."The reported criminal damage relates to photographic equipment. There were no reported injuries."