Bradley Walsh spotted mouthing rude words after losing NTA to Ant and Dec twice

Bradley was not happy about missing out on a gong at the awards ceremony...

The NTAs were back last night, which means television’s biggest stars hit the red carpet in their finest black tie attire.

And while the show is full of unexpected moments, there’s one thing we can count on every single year, and that’s Ant and Dec bagging the gong for Best Presenters.

But as the Geordie duo went on stage to collect their prize for the 19th year running, fellow nominee Bradley Walsh was caught mouthing some very rude words.

When he was denied the gong, he seemed to mutter ‘absolute joke’ under his breath before following it up with a swear word.

Ant and Dec won Best Presenter. Picture: ITV

Of course, it was all acting for the cameras, as his son Barney could be seen giggling beside him.

The moment didn’t go unnoticed by viewers, as one Twitter user laughed: “Bradley Walsh just deserves his own award for his pure reactions.”

"Bradley Walsh is absolutely buzzing for not getting voted for the award ahah his face is priceless maybe next year," said another.

While a third added: "If they had an award for best 'Bradley Walsh reaction to not winning an award', Ant and Dec would still win it"

And he was in good company as fellow loser Holly Willoughby had her hands out and Phillip Schofield looked angrily at the camera.

For Ant & Dec, it was their 19th time winning the TV Presenter award, with Ant saying: "On the way in we had our normal chat about if this was the year we don't win it.

"We said it was a great run and we've been very lucky for what we do, and then you go and do this again.

"We get more grateful and more humble as the years go on and we really do thank you."

Bradley also lost out to the boys on the ‘Entertainment Award’ to the boys as their show I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! took home the win.

Meanwhile, This Morning won Best Live Magazine show and Emmerdale was crowned Best soap.