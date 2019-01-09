Bradley Walsh Net Worth: The Chase star's lucrative career revealed

Bradley Walsh . Picture: Getty

Bradley Walsh reportedly earned more than Ant and Dec in 2017. So what is Bradley Walsh's net worth and how much does he earn?

TV presenter and comedian Bradley Walsh is a fan-favourite among viewers, famous for hosting The Chase and starring as the Time Lord in sci-fi BBC One drama Doctor Who.

A regular on our screens, the 58-year-old is also currently filming alongside his son Barney Walsh in brand new ITV series, Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad.

As for his personal life, the former professional footballer is married with two children.

But how much is Bradley Walsh's net worth? We break down his fortune.

What is Bradley Walsh's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bradley Walsh has more than £ 6million in the bank.

The Sun reported in 2018 that Bradley Walsh had become one of the UK's highest earning stars as he earned £9.2 million in two years - an average of £4.6 million a year.

Surprisingly, his earnings even put him ahead of the likes of Ant and Dec and above the X-Factor’s Dermot O’Leary and Match of the Day’s Gary Lineker.

His wealth comes down to his lengthy career which saw him host The Wheel Of Fortune before becoming a regular on the cobbles as Danny Baldwin on Coronation Street from 2004 - 2006.

Now he is better known as the host of The Chase, and also stars in Doctor Who as The Time Lord.

Bradley truly had a rags to riches story because as recently as 2000 he was living in a £98,000 terraced house in East London.

Now he owns a five-bedroom mansion with a pool in Essex, after selling his last property for £2.45 million three years ago.

All of his earnings go into his very own production company, Wingit Productions, which he runs with his wife Donna.

10 years ago the company was reportedly worth £180,000 but in 2018 he filed accounts that show the company made more than £2.7 million in 2017 and it is currently worth just under £7 million.