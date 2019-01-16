Who is Barney Walsh? Get to know Bradley Walsh's youngest son

Barney Walsh is the youngest child of The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh. Picture: Getty

Bradley Walsh's son Barney stars alongside him in ITV show Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad

Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad started on ITV earlier this month, and stars The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh and his youngest son Barney. The four-part series sees the pair travel from LA to New Orleans, and was produced by Holly Willoughby's husband Dan Baldwin.

But who is Bradley? Have you seen him in anything before? Let's find out:

Who is Barney Walsh? What is his age?

Barney Walsh is 21-years-old, and the youngest son of TV presenter Bradley Walsh and Donna Derby. His parents have been married since 1997.

What does Barney Walsh do?

Barney is an actor who has appeared in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Doctors and Law & Order UK.

What's Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad?

The ITV show features Bradley, who thinks he's going on holiday, being led astray by son Barney - who sets him up on a series of challenges including skydiving, feeding alligators and cowboy training.



Does Barney Walsh have Instagram?

He does indeed! You can join his 38,000 followers @barneycpwalsh.

How many children does Bradley Walsh have?

Barney with his dad Bradley and mum Donna. Picture: Getty

As well as Barney, Bradley has a daughter, Hayley, with wife Donna.

