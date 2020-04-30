Anne Hegerty net worth: how much does The Chase star earn?

Anne Hegerty is one of the Chasers on ITV's The Chase - here's what we know about her net worth and earnings.

Anne Hegerty has been a much-loved member of The Chase family since she joined in its second series in 2010, and is known as 'The Governess' to fans of the ITV show.

Anne joined The Chase in 2010. Picture: PA

Due to her success in The Chase, she has held a number of other TV gigs - including a stint in the 2018 series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.

The 60-year-old stars alongside Mark Labbett, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan and Shaun Wallace in The Chase, and she, Mark and Shaun have both also appeared in the Australian version.

What is Anne Hegerty's net worth?

Celebrity Net Worth reports that Anne is worth around $3 million (around £2.3 million) thanks to her TV work.

However, website AlphaLife has reported that her wealth is closer to $4 million (£3 million).

How much did Anne Hegerty get paid for I'm A Celeb?

As well as The Chase, Anne is best known for appearing on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.

Her exact earnings for this gig aren't known, but celebrity PR specialist Ed Hopkins claimed that it could have been tens of thousands.

Anne Hegerty has held a number of TV roles. Picture: PA

He told The Sun: "Anne is a household name with the demographic who watch I’m A Celebrity.

"She’s also big in her own right and would have likely been offered between £60,000 to £80,000 to take part."

What other TV work has Anne Hegerty done?

Anne has also appeared in Mastermind, Are You an Egghead? and Brain of Britain. She is currently starring in The Chase spin-off 'Beat The Chaser', which is currently on ITV.

She also came 75th in the World Quizzing Championship in 2018.

