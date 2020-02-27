The Chase fans left 'distracted' by Bradley Walsh's dramatic hair transformation

27 February 2020, 12:08 | Updated: 27 February 2020, 12:35

Bradley's hair looks very sophisticated
Bradley's hair looks very sophisticated. Picture: ITV
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The TV presenter impressed fans after debuting his suave new look, with many taking to social media to air their thoughts.

Fans of ITV show The Chase have been left distracted by presenter Bradley Walsh's new transformation.

The host, 59, always looks fab but this week he appeared on the show sporting a very slick hair look, with it coiffed to the side and a smooth fade on the back and sides.

READ MORE: Bradley Walsh is inconsolable after Eamonn Holmes make x-rated joke on This Morning

Bradley's hair looked voluminous
Bradley's hair looked voluminous. Picture: ITV

Bradley has a huge fanbase, with many across the country lusting after him, and they spotted the new look straight away.

His voluminous new 'do caused the fans to take to Twitter to air their thoughts, with most of them loving what they were seeing and praising Walsh to the high heavens.

One tweeted: "Bradley's hair is actually distracting."

Bradley's look isn't usually as suave
Bradley's look isn't usually as suave. Picture: ITV

"#TheChase Bradley looking very boufont on the hair department," added another.

A third praised: "Bradley looks quite dapper with his big hair."

However, it wasn't all love for Bradley's new look, with one questioning: "What the HELL was up with Brad's hair tonight?!"

Bradley's lookalike son Barney has a similar look to his dad's new one - maybe they went to the same barber!
Bradley's lookalike son Barney has a similar look to his dad's new one - maybe they went to the same barber! Picture: Instagram

Bradley typically sports a more classic short back and sides look, but his new haircut is definitely a welcomed modernised touch.

Maybe his 22-year-old son Barney's look is rubbing off on him, as he hair a very similar cut himself.

READ MORE: Bradley Walsh net worth: How much does The Chase presenter earn and what's he worth?

