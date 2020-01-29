This Morning cooking segment descends into chaos as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield gag after boozy NTAs

By Naomi Bartram

Things got out of hand during John Torode's cooking segment this morning...

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield celebrated another National Television Awards win last night when they took home the gong for best Live Magazine show.

Despite dancing the night away at the afterparty, the presenting duo managed to turn up for This Morning on time on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, they were clearly struggling as they opened the show with Phil, 57, announcing: “Mixing is the problem,” as Holly, 38, added: “We made a rookie error by mixing our drinks.”

A worse for wear Phil went on to say he’d been drinking gin and tonics, as well as shots of tequila from co-star Alice Beer’s bag.

Holly and Phil were not impressed with John's breakfast. Picture: ITV

Holly said John's fritters reminded her of sick. Picture: ITV

And things went from bad to worse for Holly and Phil, when John Torode came on the show to cook an ‘Aussie breakfast’ to cure their hangovers.

As he began rustling up some fritters, Phil started to gag at the site of them, with Holly telling viewers they ‘reminded her of something she saw on the pavement last night’, before later labelling them ‘sicky fritters’.

The duo then fell into fits of giggles as chef John tried to keep things together.

As he handed them a couple of Bloody Marys with a touch of vodka to make them feel better, they dug into some crispy bacon and avocado.

Phillip gagged over John Torode's 'sicky fritters'. Picture: ITV

And viewers found the whole thing hilarious, as one wrote on Twitter: “Omg I love watching Phil & Holly the day after the NTAs - bless them! Struggling through the morning.”

Another said: “Watching This Morning with Holly and Phil hungover/still drunk is too funny!”

While a third added: “Watching @thismorning crying with laughter!! I’d love Holly and Phil to do the show with a hangover most days! Congratulations on the NTA!! #hangover #NTA.”

Holly & Phil on this morning still hungover from NTA’s is breaking me😂👏🏽 — BECCA HARRIS🌹 (@Beckaharris2) January 29, 2020

I wish it was as acceptable for me to turn up at work in the state Phil and Holly do ! 😂🥂🍾@thismorning — lanna (@Allannaxox) January 29, 2020

Phil and Holly the morning after the NTA’s on @thismorning is literally Tv gold 🤣 — Claire (@xClaire14x) January 29, 2020

This comes after Holly and Phi had a wild night at the glitzy bash, which was held at the O2 Arena in London, and were seen laughing uncontrollably in the back of the taxi together as they left.

Mum-of-three Holly wore an incredible pink satin ballgown made by a renowned bridal designer.

The billowing pink and baby blue gown was created by Peter Lagner, whose romantic couture wedding dresses start from £4,000.

This comes after the presenters previously suffered through their post-NTAs hangovers by rocking up to the set in their clothes from the night before.

Following the NTAs back in 2016, Holly exclaimed: “Should we be honest? I haven't been home yet. We came straight here.”

Giggling away, the pair admitted they went to Ant McPartlin's house after the ceremony and hadn't had time to get ready for work.