NTAs 2020: Holly Willoughby turns heads in huge gown... made by wedding dress designer
28 January 2020, 19:52
The This Morning presenter looked radiant in the peach and baby blue design, which featured a huge bow on the back.
Holly Willoughby looked incredible when she walked the carpet at tonight's National Television Awards - and was wearing a dress made by a renowned BRIDAL designer.
The mum-of-three, 38, opted for a billowing pink and baby blue gown by Peter Lagner, whose romantic couture wedding dresses start from £4,000.
Ahead of her arrival at London's O2 Arena, she shared two photos of herself getting ready in a nearby hotel.
Fans were quick to tell her how gorgeous she looked, and to praise her stunning gown.
Read more: This Morning chaos after hosts crack up at vagina steaming gag
Holly always glams up well - as proved earlier this week when she shared a montage of her previous red carpet looks on the glitziest night in the TV calendar.
There was definitely a pink and blue theme over the past few years, with tonight's look fitting right in, although it is definitely her widest dress to date.
She is up for three awards, two with Philip Schofield for This Morning and Dancing On Ice, and one for her own presenting skills.
View this post on Instagram
Awww thanks @thismorning for this #NTA rewind ... only years missing were when I’d just had my babies!!!! Nearly a decade and a half of frocks... mad how much we change... The voting is still open to vote for your favourite shows @dancingonice @thismorning and me! 💁🏼♀️✨... link to vote in my bio ... #Repost @thismorning ・・・ We think @hollywilloughby is always the belle of the ball at the @officialntas, but what will she be wearing tomorrow night? 👗⠀ ⠀ #thismorning #nta #hollywilloughby
Anyone who saw today's This Morning will vouch that she definitely deserves some sort of award for holding it together when a randy pensioner guest shared a little too much information about her new Egyptian toyboy.
Iris, 80, had Holly and Phil in peals of laughter after revealing her night of "rough sex" with 35-year-old Mohammed had left her unable to walk properly.