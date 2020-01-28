NTAs 2020: Holly Willoughby turns heads in huge gown... made by wedding dress designer

28 January 2020, 19:52

Holly Willoughby looked amazing in this huge dress
Holly Willoughby looked amazing in this huge dress. Picture: PA
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

The This Morning presenter looked radiant in the peach and baby blue design, which featured a huge bow on the back.

Holly Willoughby looked incredible when she walked the carpet at tonight's National Television Awards - and was wearing a dress made by a renowned BRIDAL designer.

The mum-of-three, 38, opted for a billowing pink and baby blue gown by Peter Lagner, whose romantic couture wedding dresses start from £4,000.

Ahead of her arrival at London's O2 Arena, she shared two photos of herself getting ready in a nearby hotel.

Fans were quick to tell her how gorgeous she looked, and to praise her stunning gown.

Read more: This Morning chaos after hosts crack up at vagina steaming gag

The gown is the creation of a renowned wedding dress designer
The gown is the creation of a renowned wedding dress designer. Picture: PA
Holly looked incredible in the pink and blue gown
Holly looked incredible in the pink and blue gown. Picture: PA

Holly always glams up well - as proved earlier this week when she shared a montage of her previous red carpet looks on the glitziest night in the TV calendar.

There was definitely a pink and blue theme over the past few years, with tonight's look fitting right in, although it is definitely her widest dress to date.

She is up for three awards, two with Philip Schofield for This Morning and Dancing On Ice, and one for her own presenting skills.

Anyone who saw today's This Morning will vouch that she definitely deserves some sort of award for holding it together when a randy pensioner guest shared a little too much information about her new Egyptian toyboy.

Iris, 80, had Holly and Phil in peals of laughter after revealing her night of "rough sex" with 35-year-old Mohammed had left her unable to walk properly.

