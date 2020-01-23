This Morning sent into meltdown as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are left in stitches over 'vagina steaming' gag

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield fell into another one of their fits of laughter during This Morning as they discussed vagina steaming.

This Morning hosts Holly and Phil were left unable to speak during Thursday's show during a segment where they were joined by Gogglebox's Steph and Dom.

The segment saw the four of them discuss the biggest stories of the week, which included the release of Gwyneth Paltrow's new TV show, inspired by her lifestyle brand Goop.

During the conversation, the presenters and guests got on to the topic of vaginal steaming, something the Goop brand has previously endorsed.

Holly and Phil were left in hysterics during the segment. Picture: ITV

However, the conversation appeared to be a little too much for Steph, 52, who looked appalled when Phil asked her: "Would you steam your noony?"

Phillip then went on to reference Dr Jean Gunter, whose name sent the four of them over the edge and into stitches of laughter.

Through tears, Phillip continued that Dr Jean Gunter had warned that the vaginal eggs that Goop sell are "a path to a painful pelvic floor and toxic shock syndrome."

Steph and Dom were quizzed about vaginal steaming. Picture: ITV

Holly struggled to pull herself together. Picture: ITV

As Holly attempted to pull herself together, Dom, 53, went on saying: "Along with the eyes, they're the only two parts of the body that get on with their own cleaning.

"So taking your noony to the dry cleaners or steaming it once a month would not be a very good idea."

He then added: "And, of course, steam is boiling water – if I came at you with a boiling kettle you'd run a mile."

Phil asked Steph: "Would you steam your noony?". Picture: ITV

This Morning viewers were also left in hysterics over the hilarious moment, with one writing on Twitter: "Oh god Holly has gone #ThisMorning."

Another person added: "Dr Jean Gunter? Try saying that after a drink 😂😂😂 #thismorning."