Viewers brand Phillip Schofield and Ruth Langsford's 'staged' NTA exchange 'frosty' following fallout

By Alice Dear

Ruth Langsford and Phillip Schofield took to the stage together, along with the rest of the This Morning team, to accept their National Television Award.

This Morning scooped the NTA gong for Live Magazine Show during last night's award show, with the entire team taking to the stage to accept the award.

While it appeared Phillip Schofield and Ruth Langsford had put their differences behind them, viewers at home branded their on-stage exchanges 'awkward' and 'frosty', as it's also reported the entire thing was "staged".

While on stage, Holly Willoughby was the first to speak, thanking fans for their support, and telling them that her co-star Phil had a "heart of gold".

Viewers labelled their exchange 'frosty' and 'awkward'. Picture: ITV

Phillip then said a few words before turning to Ruth and Eamonn and saying: "Eamonn and Ruth, your Fridays are fantastic, we love you so much. You should say something too I think."

Ruth then took the award and had a chance to say a few words, which never usually happens.

It has been reported the exchange on stage was 'staged'. Picture: ITV

A source has now revealed to the Sun Online that the entire exchange was staged.

They told the publication: "Ruth has never been invited by Phil to speak during an NTAs acceptance speech before until now.

"It was clearly all staged by bosses at This Morning, but Ruth clearly bristled when Phil put his arm around her."

Phillip offered Ruth the opportunity to speak during their NTA speech. Picture: ITV

Viewers also had their say on the 'awkward' moment, with one commenting: "Absolutely SCREAMING at Phillip thanking Eamonn and Ruth and FINALLY alerting them speak after ten years" [sic].

Another added: "Ruth Langsford’s “thank you” through gritted teeth to Phillip Schofield after he suggests that she should also speak was a mood. #NTAs."

A third said: "Ruth Langford is looking a bit awkward... slightly frosty next to Phillip."

Reports of a fallout between Ruth and Eamonn started last year after it was reported Eamonn Holmes' wife had complained about him cutting her off live on air to ITV bosses.

