This Morning viewers convinced Ruth Langsford and Phillip Schofield 'hate each other' as they come face-to-face for the first time since 'fallout'

By Alice Dear

Ruth Langsford shared pleasantries with Phillip Schofield this week after reportedly making a complaint against him to ITV bosses, but viewers have labelled the moment 'awkward'.

Loose Women presenter Ruth Langsford and This Morning's Phillip Schofield have been at the centre of 'feud' speculation since last year when it was reported Eamonn Holmes' wife complained to ITV bosses about him.

Now, the pair have come face-to-face for the first time publicly during a link from This Morning to Loose Women this week.

During Tuesday's show, Holly Willoughby and Phil linked over to the Loose Women studio where Ruth introduced what would be on the show.

Ruth and Phillip exchanged pleasantries during the link. Picture: ITV

When they linked to Ruth she told Holly and Phil: "It's just me, it's just me on my own", to which Phillip replied: "Oh no!"

Appearing to have put their differences behind them, Ruth pleasantly told them: "It's nice to talk to you two though!"

Phillip then went on to tell Ruth she should have come to the This Morning studio to talk about the upcoming Loose Women show, as many other panel members have since the schedule switch-up.

Ruth said to the pair: "I'll do that next time."

Ruth did not meet the presenting duo at the This Morning studio and instead just did a link from the Loose Women studio. Picture: ITV

However, during Wednesday's show when Ruth and Phil came face-to-face again, Ruth did the link from the Loose Women studio, not the This Morning studio.

Eamonn Holmes' wife said during the link she was "too busy" with the show to come over to the This Morning set.

While Phillip and Ruth appeared to be working harmoniously, some This Morning viewers have labelled their exchanges "awkward" and accused them of "hating each other".

One person tweeted at the time: "Here we go, a repeat of yesterday’s awkward exchange between Phil and Ruth. They obviously hate each other."

Another added: "I notice that Ruth goes very quickly during her preview segments now, probably after the time Phil basically cut her off."

Ruth reportedly made a complaint about Phil. Picture: PA

Ruth and Phillip's 'fallout' is said to have started when Phil cut her off while she was introducing Loose Women as they were running short of time.

At the time, The Sun reported Ruth had complained to ITV bosses about Phillip.

A source told the publication: "Ruth and Eamonn both appear to be treated harshly by Phillip.

"After Phillip literally cut her off in the middle of a sentence on air when she was hosting Loose Women she decided enough was enough. Yet again nothing changed.”