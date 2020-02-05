Chris Hughes drops hint that he's expecting a baby with Jesy Nelson

Chris Hughes shared a baby emoji on Instagram... Picture: PA/Instagram

The former Love Island star shared a photo of him and his girlfriend alongside the baby emoji.

Chris Hughes has hinted at baby plans with his girlfriend Jesy Nelson on Instagram.

The former Love Island star, 27, shared a photo of her and Little Mix singer Jesy, 28, at the NTAs alongside the caption: "She's the best" coupled with a baby emoji.

His post comes just days after he was involved in a brawl at the NTAs, in which he was photogaphed seemingly assaulting a photographer at the bash.

Chris shared a loved up Instagram story about Jesy Nelson alongside a baby emoji. Picture: PA

Chris later apologised for the incident on Instagram, writing: "I want to address last nights altercation.

"I was having an amazing night celebrating the award my girlfriend deservedly won.

"After coming out of our hotel a particular paparazzi decided to repeatedly call me a name I wouldn't call my worst enemy, and physically try and start an altercation.

"As everyone can see I retaliated back badly to this which I totally regret.

"I'm human. No different to anyone elses. However I want to make everyone aware this was only in self defence. I hope people I care about, including my followers, family and friends can understand and forgive me.

"This night was about Jesys win and I'm sorry if I distracted anyone from this. Ultimately, I'm the proudest boyfriend ever and want to congratulate my amazing girlfriend for a deserving win. I am so proud of you."

Chris Hughes apologised for the NTAs brawl on his Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

His words came after it was confirmed that police were investigating the incident, which took place in at the O2 Arena in Southeast London in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday last week.

A Met Police spokesperson told the Mirror: "We can confirm that at 03:52hrs on Wednesday, 29 January, police received a report of assault and criminal damage following an altercation between two men at Waterview Drive, Greenwich.

"The incident is reported to have taken place at a time between 23:00hrs on Tuesday, 28 January and 01:00hrs on Wednesday, 29 January."The reported criminal damage relates to photographic equipment. There were no reported injuries."