Love Island's Chris Hughes kisses Little Mix star Jesy Nelson after confirming their relationship

2 March 2019, 11:05

Chris Hughes shared a romantic snap with girlfriend Jesy Nelson
Chris Hughes shared a romantic snap with girlfriend Jesy Nelson. Picture: Instagram / ChrisHughesOfficial

Jesy and Chris enjoyed a romantic date in a prison theme escape room as their relationship continues to play out in the public eye.

Chris Hughes has uploaded a romantic selfie with girlfriend Jesy Nelson after confirming their romance.

The Love Island star, 26, thrilled fans by sharing the candid snap on his Instagram account.

The loved-up pair passionately snogged inside a mock prison cell, with Chris captioning the adorable selfie: "The only inmate I've ever needed."

Later in the night, the pair tucked into a fast food feast in the back of a taxi as they made their way home.

Chris Hughes shot to fame in the 2017 series of Love Island
Chris Hughes shot to fame in the 2017 series of Love Island. Picture: Getty
View this post on Instagram

The only inmate I’ve ever needed 🧡

A post shared by Chris Hughes (@chrishughesofficial) on

Fans flocked to comment on the adorable snap, with one writing: "Take care of her please. She deserves the world."

Another put: "You look so cute! Best wishes to you both."

A third fan commented: "That's Jesy from Little Mix! I didn't see that one coming."

A number of Love Island stars including Dr Alex George and Kaz Crossley sent love heart emojis to Chris and Jesy.

