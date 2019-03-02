Love Island's Chris Hughes kisses Little Mix star Jesy Nelson after confirming their relationship

Chris Hughes shared a romantic snap with girlfriend Jesy Nelson. Picture: Instagram / ChrisHughesOfficial

Jesy and Chris enjoyed a romantic date in a prison theme escape room as their relationship continues to play out in the public eye.

Chris Hughes has uploaded a romantic selfie with girlfriend Jesy Nelson after confirming their romance.

The Love Island star, 26, thrilled fans by sharing the candid snap on his Instagram account.

The loved-up pair passionately snogged inside a mock prison cell, with Chris captioning the adorable selfie: "The only inmate I've ever needed."

Later in the night, the pair tucked into a fast food feast in the back of a taxi as they made their way home.

Chris Hughes shot to fame in the 2017 series of Love Island. Picture: Getty

Fans flocked to comment on the adorable snap, with one writing: "Take care of her please. She deserves the world."

Another put: "You look so cute! Best wishes to you both."

A third fan commented: "That's Jesy from Little Mix! I didn't see that one coming."

A number of Love Island stars including Dr Alex George and Kaz Crossley sent love heart emojis to Chris and Jesy.