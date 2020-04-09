Breaking News

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes split after 16 month relationship

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes have broken up. Picture: Instagram/Jesy Nelson

By Alice Dear

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes have broken up after over a year together.

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson, 28, and Love Island's Chris Hughes, 27, have called it quits on their relationship.

According to The Sun, the couple – who have been together for 16 months – split while they were isolating in their separate homes.

READ MORE: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in hysterics as hero milkman gets told off by grumpy customer

The couple are reported to have split up two weeks ago, but that they are still on good terms and remain friends.

Chris Hughes and Jess Nelson have gone their separate ways after 16 months. Picture: Instagram/Jesy Nelson

A source told the publication: "Jesy and Chris split up a couple of weeks ago. It was all very amicable and they're still really good friends.

"They had a chat on the phone about their relationship and both agreed that it felt like it had run its course - they're both absolutely fine."

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes are reportedly on good terms and still speaking. Picture: Instagram/Jesy Nelson

It was already known Jesy and Chris were self-isolating apart during the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer told Australian newspaper The Sunday Telegraph: "Chris isn't with me right now because he is in isolation with his flatmate, so I haven't seen him for a while."

However, she did add: "My love life is fine and dandy."

Jesy and Chris were first linked back in January 2019. Picture: Instagram/Jesy Nelson

The pair were first romantically linked back in January 2019 when they were spotted out on a date in London.

After this, they went public with their romance and have appeared happy since.

Chris recently appeared in the Little Mix music video to Wasabi, and played a part in Jesy's documentary Odd One Out last year.

READ NOW: Ryan Thomas shares photo of daughter Scarlett meeting newbown son Roman for the first time