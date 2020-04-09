Ryan Thomas shares photo of daughter Scarlett meeting newbown son Roman for the first time

Ryan Thomas' daughter Scarlett met her baby brother for the first time. Picture: Instagram

Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh welcomed their son Roman three weeks ago.

Ryan Thomas has shared an adorable photo of his 11-year-old daughter Scarlett meeting his newborn son Roman for the fist time.

The former Coronation Street star, 35, and his fiancé Lucy Mecklenburgh, 28, welcomed baby Roman into the world three weeks ago, but Scarlett had been unable to meet him due to social distancing rules.

Scarlett, who Ryan shares with his ex Tina O'Brien, is now at her dad's following the government's announcement that kids of separated parents can continue to spend time at both homes.

Ryan shared a photo of his two kids alongside the caption: "Been waiting for this moment, finally got all my family together....(Roman wore the T-shirt just incase Scarlett forgot who he was)".

Scarlett met Roman for the first time over FaceTime soon after he was born, with Ryan telling his fans: "Thank God for technology! I’m finding it really tough being away from my family and sad this is how my daughter met her baby brother.

"To any other broken families I feel your pain and it’s killing me being apart from my daughter and family for so long, especially at this special time.

"BUT we all need to take social isolation and social distancing seriously and it’s a sacrifice we have to make to save lives."

