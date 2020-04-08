Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shares adorable moment her kids met their newborn sister for the first time

Sue Radford has shared adorable photos of her kids meeting the latest addition to their family.

After giving birth on Friday last week, Sue Radford has shared photos of baby number 22 meeting the rest of her brood.

Taking to Instagram, Britain’s biggest family can be seen doting on the adorable newborn girl as she arrives back at home from hospital.

In one clip, the little one is being cradled by two-year-old brother Archie, as 45-year-old Sue says: “Is that your baby sister?”

Alongside the adorable video, Sue added the caption: “Oh my goodness he melts my heart.”

Archie met his sister for the first time. Picture: Instagram

Other photos show the rest of the kids holding the latest addition to their huge family, including daughter Bonnie, as well as some close ups of the four day old tot.

And followers were quick to comment, with one writing: “She is adorable and looks so much like her daddy omgggg.”

“Oh that beautiful picture of little Archie and his baby sister is everything ❤️,” said another, while a third added: “She’s so beautiful and healthy. Congratulations to all of you, and I wish you the best :)”

This comes after Sue welcomed her daughter weighing 7lb with husband Noel, 49, after a ten-hour labour.

The pair are yet to settle on a name, but the birth was documented for a video on the family’s YouTube channel, which shows Sue arriving at the hospital, and Noel meeting his eleventh daughter.

Meanwhile, Sue described the birth as her "strangest" yet, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She told The Sun: “I was more scared than I had ever been going into hospital with everything going on with the virus.

“I was so worried that Noel wouldn’t be allowed to stay with me.

“We have all been isolating and it seemed wrong to leave our safe bubble to go to a hospital.

“But when I got there I felt safe straight away. It was the strangest birth yet but by the end of it I would say it was actually one of the best experiences I have had.”

Noel and mum Sue, are parents to Chris, 30, Sophie, 26, Chloe, 24, Jack, 22, Daniel, 20, Luke, 19, Millie, 18, Katie, 17, James, 16, Ellie, 14, Aimee, 13, Josh, 12, Max, 11, Tillie, nine, Oscar, eight, Casper, seven, Hallie, four, Phoebe, three, Archie, two, and Bonnie, one.

